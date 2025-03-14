MemoryCareAI Transitions to Scienza Health, Advancing Early Detection with AI and Extensive Patient Data
New Name Reflects Expanded Focus on Cognitive and Behavioral Health Research
Newport Beach, CA, March 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- MemoryCareAI, a company known for its work in AI-driven health technology, has officially rebranded to Scienza Health, signaling a shift toward broader research and innovation in cognitive and behavioral health. The new name, derived from the Italian word for "science," underscores the organization’s commitment to leveraging scientific advancements to address pressing health challenges.
The rebranding coincides with notable progress in the company’s research, including the use of patented, clinically validated speech biomarker technology for early detection of Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI), Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, depression, anxiety, and PTSD. This technology is supported by a multi-modal cognitive health platform, which draws on privileged longitudinal datasets comprising over 2 million records from Alzheimer’s, MCI, and behavioral health patients. These resources are enabling researchers to gain deeper insights into early-stage health conditions.
David Kaiser, CEO and Founder of Scienza Health, noted, “This evolution reflects our ongoing efforts to contribute to the field of health technology, where early detection plays a critical role in understanding and addressing cognitive and mental health issues.”
The transition also highlights the company’s growing interest in how such research can inform workplace health strategies, though its primary focus remains on advancing scientific understanding. Further details about Scienza Health’s work are available at https://scienzahealth.com.
About Scienza Health
Previously operating as MemoryCareAI, Scienza Health is a health technology organization focused on AI-driven research. Its efforts include developing tools for early detection of MCI, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, depression, anxiety, and PTSD, supported by a multi-modal platform and extensive datasets of over 2 million patient records. The organization aims to contribute to long-term health insights.
