Perspective 3D, LLC Celebrates Woman-Owned Business Recertification and Announces Family Succession Plan
Perspective 3D is pleased to announce certification renewal as a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE), along with key leadership developments that position the company for continued success. provides full details on this milestone, including our ongoing commitment to innovation, accessibility, and sustainability in the reality capture industry.
Grand Rapids, MI, March 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Perspective 3D, a leader in advanced 3D scanning, visualization, and virtual tour services, has successfully renewed its certification as a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE). These designations recognize Perspective 3D as a majority woman-owned business, affirming its qualifications and unlocking access to government and corporate contracts that foster growth and industry collaboration. The certification enhances visibility, provides opportunities for exclusive networking and mentorship, and strengthens the company's credibility within the industry. Annual recertification ensures continued access to resources that support business expansion, industry leadership, and the delivery of innovative solutions to clients.
Founded in 2015 by Andrew Rennick and later acquired by Sherry Rennick in 2016, Perspective 3D has established itself as a trusted provider of Matterport 3D digital twin technology and LiDAR scanning. The company delivers custom documentation and marketing solutions across various industries, including construction, education, manufacturing, cultural institutions, hospitality, and commercial real estate. Through CAD and BIM integrations, Perspective 3D equips architects, engineers, and construction teams with precise, data-driven insights that enhance planning and design efficiency. Additionally, the company’s expertise in 3D scanning for loss claims environments supports restoration companies and insurance adjusters, demonstrating adaptability and industry leadership.
“Recertification as a Woman-Owned Business is a meaningful milestone for Perspective 3D,” said Sherry Rennick, CEO of Perspective 3D. “These certifications provide valuable opportunities that enable business growth and continued delivery of high-quality services.”
A Family Legacy of Innovation
As part of a long-term vision for continued success, Sherry Rennick’s son, Jason Rennick, and his wife, Jenn Rennick, are gaining hands-on experience to lead Perspective 3D into the future. This succession plan positions Jenn Rennick to drive innovation, expand company capabilities, and contribute to long-term success.
“Jenn's leadership marks an exciting new chapter, reinforcing the role of Perspective 3D as a pioneer in digital twin and reality capture innovations while building a strong foundation for the future,” added Rennick. “Perspective 3D is not just a business—it is a legacy built on expertise, integrity, and forward-thinking innovation.”
Continued Commitment to Excellence
Expanding its reach, Perspective 3D partners with its sister company, Reality Capture Experts, to deliver reality capture services worldwide. This collaboration enhances the company's ability to provide cutting-edge 3D scanning, visualization, and documentation solutions on a global scale, extending beyond its regional footprint.
Perspective 3D remains committed to quality, accuracy, and customer engagement, reinforcing its reputation as an industry leader. The company continually evolves to meet the needs of an expanding client base, with a strong focus on accessibility and sustainability. By leveraging digital twins, the company enhances inclusivity for individuals with mobility challenges and reduces environmental impact through minimized site visits and efficient resource management.
With immersive 3D technology, businesses can optimize planning, management, and documentation with greater precision and insight. Through the integration of Matterport 3D digital twin technology and LiDAR scanning, Perspective 3D enables organizations to enhance efficiency, improve accuracy, and navigate an increasingly digital landscape with confidence.
Media Contact:
Sherry Rennick
Owner, Perspective 3D, LLC
Phone: (616) 312-3947
Email: srennick@perspective3-d.com
Website: https://perspective3-d.com
