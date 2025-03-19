Theravada Center for Study and Practice Publishes Greek Monk's Meditation Manual on Ancient Buddhist Path
A new book, "Meditation—Liberation or Attachment?" by Buddhist monk Bhikkhu Nyānadassana, challenges conventional wisdom by exposing meditation's double-edged nature. With over 40 years of practice, the author reveals how even profound meditative states can become spiritual traps rather than pathways to freedom.
Athens, Greece, March 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Theravada Center for Study and Practice in Athens, Greece announces the publication of "Meditation - Liberation or Attachment? Exploring the Two Facets of Meditation" by resident Greek monk Bhikkhu Nyānadassana (Ioannis Tselios).
This publication represents an important milestone for the Center, reflecting its ongoing mission to provide authentic Buddhist teachings to Western audiences. The 308-page volume is the first major English-language work produced by the Center since its establishment in Athens in 2019.
"Meditation - Liberation or Attachment? Exploring the Two Facets of Meditation" by Buddhist monk Bhikkhu Nyānadassana (Ioannis Tselios) shatters the common perception that all meditation leads to freedom, revealing instead how even profound meditative states can become spiritual traps.
"Most meditation books simply teach you how to reach blissful states. This one reveals the uncomfortable truth—how these very states can become golden chains that bind you rather than set you free," explains the author, who has devoted over 40 years to meditation practice and teaching.
The book arrives at a pivotal moment when meditation has penetrated mainstream Western culture but is frequently stripped of its transformative power. Drawing from the authentic Theravada Buddhist tradition, Nyānadassana offers essential insights for both secular mindfulness practitioners and serious spiritual seekers.
"Meditation - Liberation or Attachment?" is available now on Amazon in paperback, and Kindle formats.
About the Author:
Bhikkhu Nyānadassana (Ioannis Tselios) is a Greek-born Buddhist monk who has practiced in the Theravāda tradition for over 40 years, primarily in Sri Lanka. After studying sociology at Goethe University in Frankfurt, a transformative trip to India led him to monastic life. He has studied under renowned meditation masters and taught extensively throughout Asia, authoring more than twenty books on Buddhist practice.
Contact Information
For review copies, interviews or additional information, contact:
Theravada Centre for Study and Practice
info@theravada.gr
https://www.theravada.gr
This publication represents an important milestone for the Center, reflecting its ongoing mission to provide authentic Buddhist teachings to Western audiences. The 308-page volume is the first major English-language work produced by the Center since its establishment in Athens in 2019.
"Meditation - Liberation or Attachment? Exploring the Two Facets of Meditation" by Buddhist monk Bhikkhu Nyānadassana (Ioannis Tselios) shatters the common perception that all meditation leads to freedom, revealing instead how even profound meditative states can become spiritual traps.
"Most meditation books simply teach you how to reach blissful states. This one reveals the uncomfortable truth—how these very states can become golden chains that bind you rather than set you free," explains the author, who has devoted over 40 years to meditation practice and teaching.
The book arrives at a pivotal moment when meditation has penetrated mainstream Western culture but is frequently stripped of its transformative power. Drawing from the authentic Theravada Buddhist tradition, Nyānadassana offers essential insights for both secular mindfulness practitioners and serious spiritual seekers.
"Meditation - Liberation or Attachment?" is available now on Amazon in paperback, and Kindle formats.
About the Author:
Bhikkhu Nyānadassana (Ioannis Tselios) is a Greek-born Buddhist monk who has practiced in the Theravāda tradition for over 40 years, primarily in Sri Lanka. After studying sociology at Goethe University in Frankfurt, a transformative trip to India led him to monastic life. He has studied under renowned meditation masters and taught extensively throughout Asia, authoring more than twenty books on Buddhist practice.
Contact Information
For review copies, interviews or additional information, contact:
Theravada Centre for Study and Practice
info@theravada.gr
https://www.theravada.gr
Contact
Theravada Center for Study and PracticeContact
Michael Xynos
+306937333690
www.theravada.gr
Michael Xynos
+306937333690
www.theravada.gr
Categories