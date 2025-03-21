Goldenberry Farms Launches 2025 Sugar Mango Miniature Mango Season with New Digital Tools for Farmers

Goldenberry Farms® has announced the launch of the 2025 export season for miniature mangos. The company's brand of Sugar Mango brand of miniature mangos since 2021, has grown in popularity with more than 20 large retailers in the US, Canada, and Europe. This year, the brand's focus is traceability and improved product differentiation.