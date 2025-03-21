Goldenberry Farms Launches 2025 Sugar Mango Miniature Mango Season with New Digital Tools for Farmers
Goldenberry Farms® has announced the launch of the 2025 export season for miniature mangos. The company's brand of Sugar Mango brand of miniature mangos since 2021, has grown in popularity with more than 20 large retailers in the US, Canada, and Europe. This year, the brand's focus is traceability and improved product differentiation.
Miami, FL, March 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Weather conditions have helped to launch an earlier start to “miniature” (dwarf mangos) from the Colombia’s Caribbean Coast. Production season is typically from early March until June each year, with exports beginning after the second week’s harvest.
Goldenberry Farms® has branded their Sugar Mango brand of miniature mangos since 2021, which has grown in popularity with more than 20 large retailers in the US, Canada, and Europe. This year, the focus of the brand is traceability and improved product differentiation.
Miniature mangos are sourced from small family mango farms on the Caribbean Coast. To help improve traceability, harvest output, and food safety Goldenberry began in 2024 a pilot of digital tools for small farmers in the region, using just a Whatsapp chat combined with AI and modeling to help accurately track and predict yields and fruit quality.
The easy-to-implement tools can transform the performance of a farm, helping to digitize manual records, and help growers to easily understand and improve their key metrics. Features such as dashboards, easily tracked on their cellphones, and are being developed with the project name “Digital Toolkit for Farmers.”
By analyzing variables such as yield per tree and the fertilization to production ratio, opportunities are understood and identified. If a specific technique increases volume or improves quality of one field, the data is mapped and considered for a more global application in the other fields.
“A simple interface such as Whatsapp, combined with AI and blockchain, can help growers tremendously enhance their field production. By analyzing production per field or section, and the conditions of field, areas for improvement are detected. Adjusting the dosage or changing cultivation techniques can increase yields and profits, all of which is tracked graphically,” comments Michelle Anders, communications director for Goldenberry Farms.
“Small producers are responsible for 40% of the agricultural yield in counties such as Ecuador and Colombia, however generally do not have access to export markets. Technology such as AI and blockchain can be an ally to understand, improve, and ensure prosperous harvests, food safety, and a more sustainable future, but it takes investment, leadership and training. Overall, programs like this are a win for everyone – the farmers, grocers, exporters, and the consumers.
“Our miniature sweet Sugar Mangos have been a success from their initial offering, grown in the tropical climate the Caribbean Coast, and hand harvested by family farms. The unique soil and climate offer a peach-sized, ultra-sweet mango with mouth-watering flavor and free of fiber, and this new technology gives small farmers powerful tools to plan and track their performance at no cost, allowing them to focus on product quality and yield.”
Goldenberry Farms SA exports “Sugar Mango” branded mini mangos to the United States, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and Hong Kong. The brand includes unique presentations, only first quality fruit is able to be included in the branded export programs.
The miniature mangos are offered commercially in 2 kilo (4.45 pound) cases, which hold between 17-22 mangos, and are also available in consumer retail packs – allowing grocers the merchandising option. Specially branded retail kits, POS signage, digital tools, and a social media campaign are all available to help merchandise and sell Sugar Mango branded miniature mangos in store.
In 2024, Goldenberry Farms expanded the Sugar Mango IP & brand to include powdered and pulp “sweet sugar mango” as a food ingredient, and even a branded scent, allowing the company to use nearly the entirety of a farm’s harvest.
Goldenberry Farms® is a leading grower, packer, and shipper of high quality tropical fruit, as well as the owner of various IP, shelf life technologies, and commercial trade brands. The company has growing regions near both Medellin and Bogota Colombia, Ecuador, and the Caribbean, exporting via air and sea to distributors and retailers in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia.
Sugar Mango miniature mangos and Sweet Sugar Mangos are exclusive trademarks of Goldenberry Farms, both in origin countries as well as in the United States. The produce name is available for use only via licensed distributors, exporters, and importers, regardless of destination. Goldenberry Farms was highlighted for its achievement in the New York Times.
Digital Toolkit is sponsored by Goldenberry Farms Foundation (501c3) based in Washington DC, to help support and to bring to life the vision of young scientists with agricultural heritage and a passion for entrepreneurship and using technology to create the food system of tomorrow.
