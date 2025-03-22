Sahil Gandhi and Bhavik Sarkhedi Unite to Change Personal Branding and Strategic Brand Consulting
Sahil Gandhi, professionally known as the "Brand Professor," and Bhavik Sarkhedi, founder of Ohh My Brand, have united to change personal branding and strategic consulting. Their combined expertise promises a powerful, innovative approach to crafting authentic brand identities.
New York, NY, March 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In a recent partnership to reshape the landscape of branding, Sahil Gandhi — widely revered as the "Brand Professor" for his insights, personalized consultations, and brand strategy workshops — and Bhavik Sarkhedi, founder of Ohh My Brand, a personal branding agency, are officially coming together.
Sahil Gandhi’s deep expertise in strategic brand consulting, marked by his intuitive understanding of how authentic brand identities cultivate lasting impressions, will now be coupled by Bhavik Sarkhedi’s exceptional storytelling and creativity.
This potent combination of personal branding and brand consulting is set to alter how businesses and individuals approach branding, crafting storytelling narratives that not only resonate but also endure.
Previously, Sahil Gandhi and Bhavik Sarkhedi have successfully co-founded Blushush Agency, a London based Webflow development agency, recognized for creating visually stunning and strategically robust digital platforms that amplify brand voices.
Reflecting on this significant collaboration, Sahil Gandhi remarked, "This partnership is built upon a shared vision of redefining branding in a manner that's both innovative and deeply meaningful. Our goal is to help clients discover and express their unique stories with clarity and confidence."
Bhavik Sarkhedi adds thoughtfully, "Working closely with Sahil elevates what we both individually bring to the table. By merging strategic depth with captivating storytelling, we're crafting an approach that's refreshingly authentic and irresistibly impactful."
The duo’s holistic methodology is designed to empower clients, providing them with not just a brand, but a clear, compelling identity that stands out distinctly in their industries.
With Sahil Gandhi’s strategic precision and Bhavik Sarkhedi’s engaging narratives, their alliance promises to redefine branding norms, setting new benchmarks for personal and strategic brand consulting.
As Sahil Gandhi and Bhavik Sarkhedi take this decisive step forward, their combined strengths promise a bold new era of branding, transforming how individuals and businesses communicate their essence to the world.
Contact
Ohh My Brand
Bhavik Sarkhedi
989-813-5677
www.ohhmybrand.com
