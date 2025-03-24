Thar Process and Clean Heat Technologies Integrate CO2 Heat Pump Technology to Make Supercritical CO2 Technology a Low Cost Solution
Thar Process and Clean Heat Technologies have successfully engineered, integrated and installed electric heat pumps using CO2 - R744 - as the upcycled, natural refrigerant. The technology partnership means that Thar Process' clients can benefit from lower operating costs. Thar is known for it's innovative use of CO2 for extracting flavors, fragrances, medicinal and therapeutic compounds both in it's GMP certified facility in Pittsburgh and at client sites globally.
Pittsburgh, PA, March 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Simultaneous heat pumps are becoming common in parts of Asia and Europe, but the technology has been slow to catch on in the Americas. Although several million residential heat pumps have been deployed, industrial customers are missing out on the energy savings due to a lack of standardized equipment. Transcritical or supercritical CO2 heat pumps are even more rare, even though CO2 is ubiquitous, safe, non-flammable and the least expensive refrigerant.
Thar Process and Clean Heat Technologies have successfully engineered, integrated and installed electric heat pumps using CO2 - R744 - as the upcycled, natural refrigerant. Todd Palcic, CCO of Clean Heat Technologies stated: "I haven't been this enthusiastic about a technology in a long time because the achilles heal of many supercritical processes is the cooling required to maintain CO2 as a liquid for recycling and pumping. By deploying a simultaneous heat pump, we are moving that energy around the system rather than depending on separate old-fashioned chillers and boilers."
The technology partnership means that Thar's clients can benefit from a 50% reduction in heating and cooling and a 30% reduction in overall lower operating costs. Thar is known for it's innovative use of CO2 for extracting flavors, fragrances, medicinal and therapeutic compounds both in it's GMP certified facility and at client sites. However, the recent thrust has come from large corporate clients interested in removing PFAS, residual monomers and solvents, sterilization / pasteurization of food and more.
Thar Process and Clean Heat Technologies have successfully engineered, integrated and installed electric heat pumps using CO2 - R744 - as the upcycled, natural refrigerant. Todd Palcic, CCO of Clean Heat Technologies stated: "I haven't been this enthusiastic about a technology in a long time because the achilles heal of many supercritical processes is the cooling required to maintain CO2 as a liquid for recycling and pumping. By deploying a simultaneous heat pump, we are moving that energy around the system rather than depending on separate old-fashioned chillers and boilers."
The technology partnership means that Thar's clients can benefit from a 50% reduction in heating and cooling and a 30% reduction in overall lower operating costs. Thar is known for it's innovative use of CO2 for extracting flavors, fragrances, medicinal and therapeutic compounds both in it's GMP certified facility and at client sites. However, the recent thrust has come from large corporate clients interested in removing PFAS, residual monomers and solvents, sterilization / pasteurization of food and more.
Contact
Thar ProcessContact
Stacie Kosakowski
412-968-0200
www.CleanHeatTechnologies.com
Stacie Kosakowski
412-968-0200
www.CleanHeatTechnologies.com
Categories