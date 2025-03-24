Aulsbrook Car & Truck Wreck Injury Lawyers Announces 2024 Scholarship Winner
Arlington, TX, March 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Texas Law Dog and Aulsbrook Car & Truck Wreck Injury Lawyers announces 2024 scholarship winner and increases 2025's scholarship amount.
Biography:
Kayla Vaughn applied for the scholarship driven by her deep passion for animal welfare. As the proud owner of three rescue dogs, she has learned invaluable lessons in empathy and experienced the joy they bring into her life. She qualified for the scholarship as a computer science student at the University of Texas at Dallas.
The Texas Law Dog awarded Ms. Vaughn the scholarship based on the strength of her essay and her unwavering dedication to helping animals.
https://thetexaslawdog.com/blog/scholarship-winners/
