Lone Wolves Will Have NY Premiere at the Marvels of Media Film Festival on Friday, March 28 at 6:00 P.m.

The indie comedy Lone Wolves will have their New York Premiere at the Marvels of Media Film Festival on Friday, March 28 at 6:00 PM at the Museum of the Moving Image. Directed by Emmy and Peabody winner Ryan Cunningham, the film follows a single woman who asks an old classmate to be her sperm donor, only to discover he’s autistic. Co-written by Matt Foss and Cora Vander Broek, the film explores fertility, neurodiversity, and friendship with heart and humor.