Blessly Expands Home Services in Pittsburgh to Simplify Modern Living
Locally-owned company broadens offerings to meet growing demand for streamlined home solutions.
Pittsburgh, PA, March 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Blessly, a Pittsburgh-based home services provider founded in 2019, announced today a significant expansion of its service portfolio to address the evolving needs of local residents. Originally launched as a furniture assembly specialist, the company now offers comprehensive solutions including home gym setup, TV mounting, deep cleaning, interior design, and full home staging services.
The expansion comes in response to increased demand from homeowners seeking time-saving solutions amid busy lifestyles. Blessly’s services are available to residents within a 25-mile radius of Pittsburgh, with a focus on affordability and community-driven employment.
Key Updates for Pittsburgh Residents:
New Service Offerings: Beyond furniture assembly, Blessly now assists with complex tasks such as home gym installations, TV mounting, reoccurring house cleaning and interior design.
Community Impact: The company prioritizes hiring local talent, contributing to Pittsburgh’s economic growth while maintaining personalized service standards.
Customer Assurance: All technicians undergo comprehensive background checks and complete rigorous in-house training programs. A Satisfaction Guarantee ensures services meet quality benchmarks, with adjustments made at no additional cost if expectations are unmet.
“Pittsburgh homeowners increasingly value their time,” said Arianna Olusina, CEO. of Blessly. “Our expansion reflects our commitment to solving practical challenges—whether someone is moving into a new space, renovating, or simply optimizing their current home.”
Customer Perspectives
Local resident Sarah Thompson noted, “Blessly’s team assembled my living room furniture and mounted my television faster than I could unpack boxes. Their efficiency transformed my moving experience.”
Fitness enthusiast Andrew Lawson added, “They converted my garage into a functional home gym, eliminating the need for my expensive membership. The attention to detail exceeded my expectations.”
First-Time Customer Incentive
To mark its service expansion, Blessly is offering a 15% discount to new customers using code BLESSLY15 at checkout. The promotion will run for a limited time.
About Blessly
Founded in 2019, Blessly began as a furniture assembly service and has grown into a multifaceted home solutions provider. The company employs local independent technicians and adheres to a flat-rate pricing model with no hidden fees.
Service Area: Pittsburgh and surrounding communities within a 25-mile radius.
Booking & Inquiries: blessly.com | support@blessly.com | +1-412-287-1406
The expansion comes in response to increased demand from homeowners seeking time-saving solutions amid busy lifestyles. Blessly’s services are available to residents within a 25-mile radius of Pittsburgh, with a focus on affordability and community-driven employment.
Key Updates for Pittsburgh Residents:
New Service Offerings: Beyond furniture assembly, Blessly now assists with complex tasks such as home gym installations, TV mounting, reoccurring house cleaning and interior design.
Community Impact: The company prioritizes hiring local talent, contributing to Pittsburgh’s economic growth while maintaining personalized service standards.
Customer Assurance: All technicians undergo comprehensive background checks and complete rigorous in-house training programs. A Satisfaction Guarantee ensures services meet quality benchmarks, with adjustments made at no additional cost if expectations are unmet.
“Pittsburgh homeowners increasingly value their time,” said Arianna Olusina, CEO. of Blessly. “Our expansion reflects our commitment to solving practical challenges—whether someone is moving into a new space, renovating, or simply optimizing their current home.”
Customer Perspectives
Local resident Sarah Thompson noted, “Blessly’s team assembled my living room furniture and mounted my television faster than I could unpack boxes. Their efficiency transformed my moving experience.”
Fitness enthusiast Andrew Lawson added, “They converted my garage into a functional home gym, eliminating the need for my expensive membership. The attention to detail exceeded my expectations.”
First-Time Customer Incentive
To mark its service expansion, Blessly is offering a 15% discount to new customers using code BLESSLY15 at checkout. The promotion will run for a limited time.
About Blessly
Founded in 2019, Blessly began as a furniture assembly service and has grown into a multifaceted home solutions provider. The company employs local independent technicians and adheres to a flat-rate pricing model with no hidden fees.
Service Area: Pittsburgh and surrounding communities within a 25-mile radius.
Booking & Inquiries: blessly.com | support@blessly.com | +1-412-287-1406
Contact
Arianna OlusinaContact
+1 412-287-1406
Blessly.com
+1 412-287-1406
Blessly.com
Multimedia
Categories