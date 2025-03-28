Junk Shot Expands to North Dallas, Bringing Tech-Enabled Junk Removal to DFW
Dallas, TX, March 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Junk Shot, a national junk removal franchise with 26 locations across the U.S., has opened its newest location in North Dallas under the ownership of local residents The Quinton Brothers, Eli and Josh, along with their wives Lydia and Clara. The company specializes in app-based scheduling and emphasizes environmentally responsible disposal methods.
New Approach to Junk Removal
The North Dallas location will offer:
- Same-day pickup scheduling via mobile app.
- Digital documentation of disposed items.
- Service coverage for residential and commercial clients across North Dallas.
"We saw a need for more transparent waste solutions," said Eli Quinton. "Our app lets customers book in minutes, and we prioritize diverting items from landfills whenever possible."
Focus on Sustainability
Junk Shot reports that its national network recycles or donates over 70% of collected materials. The North Dallas team has partnered with local thrift stores and recycling centers to maintain this standard.
About the Expansion
The Quintons expanded Junk Shot in to a new territory. "North Dallas is a growing market with demand for convenient, eco-conscious waste solutions," noted Junk Shot President Sherrod Hunter in a statement.
Special Launch Offer
Download the Junk Shot app and use code DFWCARES for $10 off your first cleanout.
Franchise Opportunities Available
New Approach to Junk Removal
The North Dallas location will offer:
- Same-day pickup scheduling via mobile app.
- Digital documentation of disposed items.
- Service coverage for residential and commercial clients across North Dallas.
"We saw a need for more transparent waste solutions," said Eli Quinton. "Our app lets customers book in minutes, and we prioritize diverting items from landfills whenever possible."
Focus on Sustainability
Junk Shot reports that its national network recycles or donates over 70% of collected materials. The North Dallas team has partnered with local thrift stores and recycling centers to maintain this standard.
About the Expansion
The Quintons expanded Junk Shot in to a new territory. "North Dallas is a growing market with demand for convenient, eco-conscious waste solutions," noted Junk Shot President Sherrod Hunter in a statement.
Special Launch Offer
Download the Junk Shot app and use code DFWCARES for $10 off your first cleanout.
Franchise Opportunities Available
Contact
Junk ShotContact
Brenda Hummel
813-593-0657
junkshotapp.com
Brenda Hummel
813-593-0657
junkshotapp.com
Categories