Southern California Equity is Redefining Adaptive Reuse Development for the Innovation Economy
Specializing in Class A Low Rise Creative Flex Space developments, the firm is positioned to meet the growing demand for collaborative, high-productivity workspaces in the technology and software sectors.
Los Angeles, CA, March 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Southern California Equity, a private equity real estate sponsor and developer, announces its official launch with a mission to transform underutilized urban infill properties into high-performance assets that power innovation. Specializing in Class A Low Rise Creative Office developments, the firm is positioned to meet the growing demand for collaborative, high-productivity workspaces in the life science, technology and software sectors.
With over 30 years of experience overseeing risk management, capital deployment, and asset repositioning for 100’s of real estate funds, the leadership at Southern California Equity brings deep expertise in adaptive reuse strategies. The firm is committed to revitalizing distressed property types, maximizing their highest and best use through cutting-edge design and strategic redevelopment.
"Locations power innovation. Our approach focuses on creating dynamic environments where forward-thinking companies can thrive," said Daren Laureano, Founder and Managing Partner of Southern California Equity. "As AI and Content Creation proliferation continues to drive the future of work, it’s our conviction that well-designed, in-person office spaces will be critical to fostering collaboration, corporate culture, and productivity."
Southern California Equity is actively raising capital for its first fund, targeting strategic acquisitions in key urban markets they label “Innovation Led Cities,” like Austin, Miami, Nashville and Los Angeles. Despite the historical sentiments regarding market headwinds, the partners have high conviction that we are operating at the threshold of a new economic cycle. All signs point to emerging tailwinds accompanied by a flight to quality for premium creative workplace occupiers. The investment and management teams have leveraged its extensive track record as sector specialists in this niche property type to deliver compelling opportunities for investors.
About Southern California Equity
Southern California Equity is a private equity real estate sponsor and developer specializing in the adaptive reuse of urban infill properties. The firm focuses on repositioning distressed assets into Class A Low Rise Creative Flex Space, catering to the innovation economy. With a deep understanding of market trends and a commitment to high-quality design, Southern California Equity delivers environments that drive productivity, collaboration, and long-term value creation.
Media Contact:
Stuart Laureano
Director Investor Relations
Southern California Equity
sl@socal-equity.com
310.863.0900
