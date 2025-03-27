Catching Waves, Changing Lives: Surfers Healing Celebrates Autism Awareness Month with Free Surf Camps Across Mexico and California

Free Surf Camp for Children with Autism. Registration will open ion April for the Dana Point and Malibu, California camps and there is an open session in the East Cape of Cabo San Lucas near La Fortuna in May. They encourage parents with Autistic children to be an amazing part of this experience. Trained surfers from around the world participate in the event that changes lives.