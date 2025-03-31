Nursing Homes and Memory Care Centers Are Not so Bad. But They Can Get a Lot Better by Partnering with Families.
Brian Gould, a retired paramedic, used his experiences in nursing homes to design and create software to facilitate better communication and coordinated care. His company, Proven Care, LLC will be giving the software away for free to about 100 nursing facilities.
Monroe Township, NJ, March 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Brian Gould, a retired paramedic, realized that it is possible for families and nursing staff to work together for coordinated care, better experiences when visiting a nursing facility resident, and eliminate often contentious relationships between family and facility.
Gould pondered the question, "Why is it that dad just sat and watched TV all day, and now that he is in a facility with social activities, games, and classes, he is more bored now?" It turns out that the answer has a lot to do with communication with the family.
Keeping informed of the resident's activities and sending regular updates about family activities can change the entire nursing care or memory care experience and make family visits much more enjoyable. Communication is the key.
Gould also realized that by tracking and reporting on levels of activity, food consumption and regular cognitive testing, some causes of mental and physical decline can be addressed sooner. The family members, who know the nursing resident best, can identify changes in diet, activities, and cognitive test results.
As a proof of concept, he wants to make the software available for free - for the first 100 nursing facilities in the country, with two per state. The nursing facilities will be free to charge families for the service.
To make the best selection of long-term care facilities for the free software, he is asking emergency medical services agencies to nominate nursing and memory care facilities. Families and staff members may also request nomination for the free software and the online service. Nominations are through the website https://proven.care.
Brian Gould
609-731-6883
https://proven.care
