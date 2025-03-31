Huntington Study Group Announces Executive Director of Clinical Operations
Rochester, NY, March 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Huntington Study Group® and HSG Clinical Research, Inc. (together, “HSG”) are pleased to introduce Carolyn Schultz-Walter as the Executive Director of Clinical Operations.
With over 25 years of global clinical operations experience spanning both sponsor and clinical research organization (CRO) settings, Carolyn brings a wealth of expertise in trial management, regulatory compliance, and project delivery. She has supported Phase I-IV studies in numerous therapeutic areas including Neuroscience and Neurology, and indications including Rare Disease and Pediatrics. Her distinguished career includes receiving several awards for excellence in clinical operations and project management, a testament to her exceptional leadership and commitment to clinical research.
“Carolyn’s experience, depth of knowledge, and strategic vision will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen and expand our ability to meet the needs of our HD clinical research community,” said Daniel Claassen, MD, Chief Executive Officer of HSG. “We are excited to have her on board and are confident that her expertise will help drive innovation and efficiency in our clinical trial operations.”
In her role, Carolyn will oversee the operational execution of global clinical trials, ensuring the highest standards in trial design, site management, and regulatory compliance. She will lead HSG’s clinical operations team, cultivating a collaborative and high-performing environment that enhances trial efficiency and delivers impactful results.
“I am excited to join HSG, work alongside such a passionate team, and work together to drive excellence,” said Carolyn Schultz-Walter. “The opportunity to contribute to the development of meaningful treatments to improve the quality of life for those living with Huntington’s disease is highly motivating, exciting, and fulfilling my passion to make a difference in patient care."
About Huntington Study Group
The Huntington Study Group®, a not-for-profit organization founded in 1993 in Rochester, NY, and its wholly owned subsidiary, HSG Clinical Research, Inc., are world leaders in designing and conducting clinical trials through the world’s first and largest collaborative network with thousands of members at more than 130 HSG credentialed research sites worldwide. HSG conducted all three pivotal clinical trials that led to the only FDA-approved medications for Huntington's disease associated chorea. The organization is dedicated to improving the lives of people impacted by Huntington’s disease through research, education, and collaboration. For more information, visit www.huntingtonstudygroup.org.
About Huntington’s Disease
Huntington’s disease (HD) is a progressive hereditary neurodegenerative disease characterized by movement disorders, psychiatric difficulties, and cognitive changes. HD symptoms usually present in middle adult life but can begin at any age. HD is a rare disorder -- about 200,000 people worldwide have been diagnosed but many more are at risk for inheriting the disease from a parent. Huntington’s disease impacts people of all genders, races, and ethnicities. While symptomatic treatments are available, a cure for HD has not yet been discovered.
