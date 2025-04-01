Butterfly Effects Opens New ABA Therapy Center in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA, April 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Butterfly Effects is excited to announce the grand opening of its new ABA Therapy Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia, dedicated to supporting children and families impacted by Autism. This state-of-the-art center is the latest addition to Butterfly Effects' network of 13 centers across North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Texas, California, and now Virginia. Butterfly Effects continues its mission to provide high-quality, evidence-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy to children and families in need.
With 20 years of experience in the field, Butterfly Effects has been providing personalized care to children with autism and other developmental challenges, helping them build essential skills for success in both community and school environments. This new center is designed to offer individualized, one-on-one therapy with expert teams of Board-Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) and Registered Behavior Technicians (RBTs).
"We are thrilled to be part of the Virginia Beach community," said Dr. Steve Woolf, President of Butterfly Effects. "Our new center is dedicated to helping children thrive through the transformative power of ABA therapy. We are looking forward to making a meaningful impact on the lives of local families."
An important fact to note is that early intervention is key in improving outcomes for children with Autism. According to the CDC, early diagnosis and therapy can significantly improve communication, social skills, and overall developmental progress. Starting therapy as early as 18 months can have a profound impact on a child’s long-term success. Butterfly Effects provides these essential early interventions to children and families to help them reach their full potential.
The Virginia Beach center offers specialized treatment for children ages 2-6, with after-school sessions available for children 6 and older. Additionally, Butterfly Effects' home-based clinical component will provide parents with the tools and training they need to integrate therapy into their child's everyday life.
To celebrate the opening, we are inviting the community to join us for a Grand Opening event on Wednesday, April 9, from 5:30 to 7:00 PM at 301 Lynnhaven Parkway, Virginia Beach. The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 6:00 PM.
Event Highlights:
· Tour our state-of-the-art facility
· Meet our expert team, including BCBAs, RBTs, Center Director, and Butterfly Effects President, Dr. Steve Woolf
· Enjoy a ribbon-cutting ceremony with light refreshments
For more information about Butterfly Effects and the new Virginia Beach center, please visit www.butterflyeffects.com or contact them at 888-880-9270.
About Butterfly Effects
Butterfly Effects is a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy services, with 13 centers across North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Texas, California, and Virginia. The company specializes in providing high-quality, individualized services for children with Autism and other developmental challenges, empowering parents and physicians alike. Butterfly Effects is committed to making a positive difference in the lives of children, families, and communities.
butterflyeffects.mdg.co/blog-and-news/blog/butterfly-effects-opens-new-aba-therapy-center-in-virginia-beach/
With 20 years of experience in the field, Butterfly Effects has been providing personalized care to children with autism and other developmental challenges, helping them build essential skills for success in both community and school environments. This new center is designed to offer individualized, one-on-one therapy with expert teams of Board-Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) and Registered Behavior Technicians (RBTs).
"We are thrilled to be part of the Virginia Beach community," said Dr. Steve Woolf, President of Butterfly Effects. "Our new center is dedicated to helping children thrive through the transformative power of ABA therapy. We are looking forward to making a meaningful impact on the lives of local families."
An important fact to note is that early intervention is key in improving outcomes for children with Autism. According to the CDC, early diagnosis and therapy can significantly improve communication, social skills, and overall developmental progress. Starting therapy as early as 18 months can have a profound impact on a child’s long-term success. Butterfly Effects provides these essential early interventions to children and families to help them reach their full potential.
The Virginia Beach center offers specialized treatment for children ages 2-6, with after-school sessions available for children 6 and older. Additionally, Butterfly Effects' home-based clinical component will provide parents with the tools and training they need to integrate therapy into their child's everyday life.
To celebrate the opening, we are inviting the community to join us for a Grand Opening event on Wednesday, April 9, from 5:30 to 7:00 PM at 301 Lynnhaven Parkway, Virginia Beach. The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 6:00 PM.
Event Highlights:
· Tour our state-of-the-art facility
· Meet our expert team, including BCBAs, RBTs, Center Director, and Butterfly Effects President, Dr. Steve Woolf
· Enjoy a ribbon-cutting ceremony with light refreshments
For more information about Butterfly Effects and the new Virginia Beach center, please visit www.butterflyeffects.com or contact them at 888-880-9270.
About Butterfly Effects
Butterfly Effects is a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy services, with 13 centers across North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Texas, California, and Virginia. The company specializes in providing high-quality, individualized services for children with Autism and other developmental challenges, empowering parents and physicians alike. Butterfly Effects is committed to making a positive difference in the lives of children, families, and communities.
butterflyeffects.mdg.co/blog-and-news/blog/butterfly-effects-opens-new-aba-therapy-center-in-virginia-beach/
Contact
Butterfly EffectsContact
John Scandrett
954-947-3736
butterflyeffects.com
John Scandrett
954-947-3736
butterflyeffects.com
Multimedia
Categories