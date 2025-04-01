Apeximmune Therapeutics Announces Successful Close of Series A Fundraising Round to Advance Next-Generation Immunotherapies
Burlingame, CA, April 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Apeximmune Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering next-generation immunotherapies, today announced the successful close of its Series A financing round, raising $21.3 million, exceeding its original goal of $20 million. The funding was led by PharmaEssentia Corporation, with participation from DCI Partners, Taya Venture Capital, KDI Marketing, Huahai US, Hercules BioVenture LP, and TTM 2025 LLC. We are thrilled to share that Judy Swanson invested with TTM 2025 LLC as part of the round. Judy, whose late husband Robert A. Swanson co-founded Genentech and was a pioneering force in biotechnology, has long been an advocate for advancing cancer research.
The proceeds from this round will focus on accelerating the development of Apeximmune's lead candidate, AI-306, through IND and into clinical trials. AI-306 is a first-in-class antagonist monoclonal antibody designed to reverse the immune suppressive functions of AIM-103 to reinvigorate anti-tumor T cell immunity. AIM-103 is a novel target discovered by Apeximmune's proprietary discovery and validation platform that is highly expressed in the most devastating gastrointestinal cancers such as pancreatic, liver, colon, and esophageal cancers. Apeximmune has discovered that AIM-103 controls both the innate and adaptive immune systems. Additionally, the company has developed several novel bispecific macrophage engagers utilizing proven formats. The company plans to advance its lead candidate into clinical trials, expand its research and development capabilities, and further strengthen its scientific and executive teams.
“We are thrilled to have the support of such a strong group of investors who share our vision for transforming immunotherapy,” said Dr. Li-Fen Lee, CEO of Apeximmune Therapeutics. “This funding marks a significant milestone in our journey to develop groundbreaking therapies that have the potential to improve patient outcomes in oncology and autoimmune diseases.”
Apeximmune is pioneering a new generation of therapeutic antibodies and biologics, which have demonstrated promising preclinical results in enhancing immune response and targeting disease-specific mechanisms. The Series A funding will enable the company to move closer to clinical validation and bring its innovative treatments to patients in need.
“Immunotherapy continues to be one of the most promising frontiers in medicine, and Apeximmune’s cutting-edge science has the potential to make a significant impact,” said Lih-Ling Lin, CSO of PharmaEssentia Corporation. “We are excited to support the company as it advances its lead programs and builds a strong foundation for future success.”
“We believe AI-306 could have the potential to become another blockbuster that significantly contributes to cancer treatment,” said Hiroki Narita, the CEO of DCI Partners. “Our team is thrilled to support the company’s journey to success and look forward to its growth and innovation ahead.”
With this funding, Apeximmune is well-positioned to accelerate its mission of redefining immunotherapy and addressing unmet medical needs. The company will continue to explore strategic collaborations and partnerships to further expand its impact in the biotechnology sector.
For more information, please visit apeximmune.com or contact Gary Kiang at gkiang@apeximmune.com.
About Apeximmune Therapeutics
Apeximmune Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases. By leveraging cutting-edge science and a deep understanding of immune mechanisms, the company aims to deliver transformative treatments that improve patient outcomes.
Media Contact:
Gary Kiang
CFO
Apeximmune Therapeutics
gkiang@apeximmune.com
apeximmune.com
