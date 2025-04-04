Stoner Molding Launches B445 Denesting Agent to Boost Thermoforming and Extrusion Efficiency
Stoner Molding Solutions introduces B445 denesting agent, an emulsified, food-safe, water-based silicone mold release that prevents sticking, reduces static, and improves manufacturing efficiency.
Quarryville, PA, April 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Stoner Molding Solutions, a leading innovator in mold release technology, announces the release of its latest high-performance solution, B445 denesting agent — a food-safe, emulsified, water-based silicone mold release designed to improve production efficiency for plastic thermoformers and extruders.
B445 addresses common manufacturing challenges, such as static buildup, poor part separation and plastic sheet adhesion — issues that frequently lead to downtime, product defects, and increased waste. With its advanced formulation and ease of application, B445 provides a powerful solution that helps streamline production while maintaining high product quality and compliance with U.S. FDA food safety standards.
“Manufacturers today can’t afford to waste time troubleshooting separation problems or dealing with inefficient release agents,” said Bryson Morgan, plastics product manager at Stoner Molding. “B445 was engineered to solve these issues with a consistent, easy-to-use formula that’s safe for food packaging and effective across a wide range of thermoplastics.”
Key Features of B445 Denesting Agent
B445 denesting agent prevents plastic parts from sticking together, significantly reducing downtime and streamlining production. Its advanced formulation also minimizes static, helping to prevent dust attraction and contamination that can compromise product quality. Compatible with a wide range of resins — including PS, PET, PETG, PP, and PE—B445 is a versatile solution for various manufacturing environments. It is fully FDA-compliant for use in food-contact applications. It is formulated to be allergen-free and taste-neutral, making it ideal for sensitive environments such as food packaging and thermoforming.
In thermoforming and extrusion processes, B445 acts as a reliable de-nesting solution by reducing friction and improving part separation. In extrusion cooling baths, it prevents clumping of strands and pellets, maintaining smooth material flow and reducing production interruptions.
B445 should be diluted according to application needs and applied via spray systems or roller coaters to clean, dry surfaces to achieve optimal performance. The result is a consistent and efficient molding process with fewer defects and lower material waste.
“B445 is more than a mold release — it’s a production enhancer,” Morgan continued. “Its ability to prevent sticking, reduce static, and maintain food safety compliance makes it a vital asset for modern manufacturers.”
About Stoner Molding Solutions
Stoner Molding Solutions is a third-generation, family-owned company and a trusted provider of release agents and lubricants for the plastics, rubber, composites, and polyurethane industries. With a commitment to quality, performance, and customer support since 1942, Stoner helps manufacturers worldwide improve efficiency, reduce costs, and maintain high standards in every stage of production.
For more information or to request a sample of B445 denesting agent, contact Stoner Molding at StonerMolding.com.
Contact
Bryson Morgan
717-806-6040
https://stonermolding.com/
