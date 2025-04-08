12Port Unveils New Microsegmentation Software at RSA Conference 2025
12Port Horizon simplifies microsegmentation, prevents lateral movement, and enhances zero trust security.
Exton, PA, April 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- 12Port, a founder-owned and led cybersecurity startup, will debut its 12Port Horizon microsegmentation platform at RSA Conference 2025, April 28 – May 1, San Francisco. As part of the Early Stage Expo in Booth ESE 11, 12Port will showcase how its 12Port Horizon platform helps organizations contain breaches, prevent lateral movement, maintain regulatory compliance, and enforce zero trust policies without overburdening IT or budgets.
The 12Port Horizon platform simplifies microsegmentation by providing real-time traffic visualization, automated policy enforcement, and seamless integration with Active Directory, Entra ID, VMware, AWS, and other enterprise environments. Its agentless design enables fast deployment and comprehensive protection across physical, virtual, and cloud environments. To further streamline adoption, 12Port offers cost-effective pricing, removing barriers to entry and allowing organizations, resellers, and MSPs to start with microsegmentation.
“Microsegmentation should be an enabler, not a roadblock to enhancing cybersecurity,” said Peter Senescu and Mark Klinchin, co-founders, 12Port. “With 12Port Horizon, security teams get started with microsegmentation projects and protect critical workloads from untrusted lateral movement. Our platform makes it easy for companies to segment networks, visualize network traffic, strengthen zero trust security, and most importantly contain, threats from spreading across your network.”
Meeting Compliance Mandates with Microsegmentation
As compliance standards like PCI-DSS, HIPAA, FFIEC, and NIST evolve, organizations must enhance their cybersecurity posture to protect sensitive data and demonstrate audit readiness. Microsegmentation isolates critical systems, limits lateral movement, and aligns with these standards, strengthening data controls, simplifying compliance reporting, and streamlining audit preparation. By identifying risks like exposed ports, hidden vulnerabilities, and unnecessary connections, 12Port Horizon helps businesses reduce compliance gaps and contain threats while improving resilience and service continuity.
Advancing Microsegmentation with Smart Automation and Visualization
At RSAC, 12Port will highlight key features of the Horizon platform, including Microsegmentation Clustering and an advanced Network Flow Chart for enhanced traffic visualization.
Traffic Visualization and Mapping: Analyze network traffic with the enhanced Network Flow Chart, pinpoint vulnerabilities, and reduce attack surfaces through Visual Search, Asset Tagging, and Service Management.
Granular Policy Enforcement: Apply fine-tuned access controls based on user identity, application type, and workload behavior, minimizing unauthorized access and risk.
Dynamic Workload Isolation: Prevent lateral movement of threats by dynamically isolating workloads with tag-based policies for secure, authorized connectivity.
Automation and Policy Management: Simplify segmentation with microsegmentation clustering, which automatically groups assets based on live traffic patterns and adapts policies as network conditions evolve.
Attendees can visit Booth ESE 11 in the RSA Early Stage Expo to see a demo of 12Port Horizon. To book a meeting at the show, visit www.12port.com/rsac-2025
About 12Port
Founded in 2024, 12Port is dedicated to delivering innovative cybersecurity solutions that simplify microsegmentation. Its platform visualizes internal network traffic and segments workloads across physical, virtual, and cloud environments. With an emphasis on automation and ease of use, 12Port helps organizations of all sizes enhance security, contain threats, and achieve compliance with minimal complexity. For more information visit https://www.12port.com/
Contact
12PortContact
Alicia Libucha
610-215-7042
www.12port.com
