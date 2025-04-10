Celebrate Spring in Style: Luxe Sunset’s Signature Seasonal Brunches Return with Easter & Mother’s Day Experiences

This April and May, Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel hosts two signature spring brunches on its scenic garden terrace. Easter Brunch (April 20) features decadent cuisine, live entertainment, bottomless mimosas, and a festive egg hunt with the Easter Bunny. Mother’s Day Brunch (May 11) offers a refined culinary experience with specialty sparkling beverages, live music, and floral gifts for moms. Both events showcase Luxe’s signature blend of luxury and family-friendly charm.