Celebrate Spring in Style: Luxe Sunset’s Signature Seasonal Brunches Return with Easter & Mother’s Day Experiences
This April and May, Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel hosts two signature spring brunches on its scenic garden terrace. Easter Brunch (April 20) features decadent cuisine, live entertainment, bottomless mimosas, and a festive egg hunt with the Easter Bunny. Mother’s Day Brunch (May 11) offers a refined culinary experience with specialty sparkling beverages, live music, and floral gifts for moms. Both events showcase Luxe’s signature blend of luxury and family-friendly charm.
Los Angeles, CA, April 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Spring Sundays Get a Luxe Upgrade With Culinary Delights, Family Traditions and Garden-Side Indulgences
Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel invites guests to celebrate the spring season with two signature Sunday brunch experiences: an elegant Easter Brunch on April 20, followed by a Mother’s Day Brunch on May 11. Both will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the serene Luxe Garden Terrace.
The Easter Brunch features a festive atmosphere with live DJ sets, bottomless mimosas, a visit from the Easter Bunny and a family-friendly egg hunt on the hotel’s garden terrace—creating unforgettable springtime memories for children and adults alike. The buffet showcases luxe culinary favorites, from king crab legs and Moroccan grilled chicken to French crêpes and an overflowing Viennese dessert table.
In May, the Mother’s Day Brunch takes center stage, honoring moms with a refined, indulgent menu, sparkling rosé service, live music and thoughtful take-home floral gifts. Guests will dine al fresco under swaying palms, enjoying a celebratory atmosphere that’s as stylish as it is heartfelt.
“We’re proud to bring our community together for two of the year’s most meaningful celebrations,” says Joshua Washington, director of sales and marketing. “These spring brunches are about togetherness, flavor and making timeless memories—Luxe style.”
As Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel undergoes a multi-phase renovation—including redesigned guest rooms, suites and public spaces—the property continues to provide best-in-class service and experiences. The full renovation is expected to be completed by summer 2025, further enhancing Luxe’s position as one of the most spacious and refined boutique hotels in Los Angeles.
Event Details:
Easter Brunch at Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel
11461 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049
Sunday, April 20, 2025 | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
$125 per adult | $65 per child under 12
Reservations: https://www.luxehotels.com/Easter-Brunch-at-Luxe
About Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel
Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel is an independently owned and minority-owned boutique hotel situated on seven secluded acres at the crossroads of Brentwood and Bel-Air in Los Angeles. With 160 spacious guest rooms and suites, Luxe offers a unique blend of California comfort and refined elegance. The property features al fresco dining at Sirocco Restaurant, expansive meeting and event spaces, a resort-style pool and wellness amenities—all just minutes from UCLA, the Getty Center, Beverly Hills and Santa Monica. Committed to delivering personalized service and unforgettable experiences, Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel remains a tranquil urban retreat for both business and leisure travelers.
About Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel
