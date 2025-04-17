Editor of FairiesInAmerica.com Performs Pagan Poetics at Harvard Divinity School Conference, Spirituality and the Arts
The founder and editor of FairiesInAmerica.com, Elizabeth Kirwin, will present The Fairy Gothic Ballads at the Harvard Divinity School Program for the Evolution of Spirituality conference: Spirituality and the Arts on April 25, 2025. The conference brings together academics, artists of many disciplines and spiritual practitioners whose practices have been marginalized. Presenters are on the leading edge of the convergence of spirituality and the arts.
Philadelphia, PA, April 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Elizabeth Kirwin, editor and founder of FairiesInAmerica.com will present her work at the Harvard Divinity School’s Program for the Evolution of Spirituality Conference, Spirituality and the Arts, on April 25, 2025, in Boston, Massachusetts.
The Program for the Evolution of Spirituality is hosting this conference to bring together academics, artists of all types and spiritual practitioners on the leading edge of the convergence of spirituality and creativity. Conference organizers encouraged representations from those whose spiritual focus falls outside the world’s dominant religions, defies societal norms and gives a voice to those whose practices have been marginalized.
Elizabeth Kirwin will present the Fairy Gothic Ballads, supernatural tales steeped in the fairy faith of Ireland. The Fairy Gothic Ballads were written in the United States. Taking her cues from walkabouts in mountainous wilderness areas, and time spent by the Chesapeake Bay, she imbues the ballads with the liveliness of a bardic wanderer whose intimate connection with nature, people and the fairies - inspire and fascinate. For Kirwin, nature’s innate wildness is connected to and expressed by people who live in small villages and have direct contact with the land and sea – and the fairies who inhabit these spaces.
Elizabeth Kirwin holds a M.A. in English from Old Dominion University. She writes poetry and fiction and has been published in the Oyster Boy Review, Café Lit Magazine, Exquisite Death, Locust Shells Journal and Blue Chrystal Literary Magazine.
“Poets and poetry have been a form of rebellion against the status quo and simultaneously - a retreat into the numinous nature of the psyche;” says Kirwin. “By exploring the tapestry of fairy magic and lore, I reclaim my identity as an American-born Irish woman and a fairy.” Kirwin has been a part of pagan communities, spanning five different states in the U.S., for over 30 years.
FairiesInAmerica.com is a community-based website that represents the fairy movement in the Americas. The website accepts content that engages readers to contemplate the neo-pagan movement with an emphasis on fairy magic, a branch of earth-based spirituality that is inclusive of all genders – and expresses egalitarian forms of magical practices. The website has been live for 18 years. FairiesInAmerica.com was originally founded by Elizabeth Kirwin in 2007, in Asheville, North Carolina, a locus for fairy communities. Currently, the website is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. For more information, to make a contribution, or schedule a performance, contact info@fairiesinamerica.com.
The Program for the Evolution of Spirituality is hosting this conference to bring together academics, artists of all types and spiritual practitioners on the leading edge of the convergence of spirituality and creativity. Conference organizers encouraged representations from those whose spiritual focus falls outside the world’s dominant religions, defies societal norms and gives a voice to those whose practices have been marginalized.
Elizabeth Kirwin will present the Fairy Gothic Ballads, supernatural tales steeped in the fairy faith of Ireland. The Fairy Gothic Ballads were written in the United States. Taking her cues from walkabouts in mountainous wilderness areas, and time spent by the Chesapeake Bay, she imbues the ballads with the liveliness of a bardic wanderer whose intimate connection with nature, people and the fairies - inspire and fascinate. For Kirwin, nature’s innate wildness is connected to and expressed by people who live in small villages and have direct contact with the land and sea – and the fairies who inhabit these spaces.
Elizabeth Kirwin holds a M.A. in English from Old Dominion University. She writes poetry and fiction and has been published in the Oyster Boy Review, Café Lit Magazine, Exquisite Death, Locust Shells Journal and Blue Chrystal Literary Magazine.
“Poets and poetry have been a form of rebellion against the status quo and simultaneously - a retreat into the numinous nature of the psyche;” says Kirwin. “By exploring the tapestry of fairy magic and lore, I reclaim my identity as an American-born Irish woman and a fairy.” Kirwin has been a part of pagan communities, spanning five different states in the U.S., for over 30 years.
FairiesInAmerica.com is a community-based website that represents the fairy movement in the Americas. The website accepts content that engages readers to contemplate the neo-pagan movement with an emphasis on fairy magic, a branch of earth-based spirituality that is inclusive of all genders – and expresses egalitarian forms of magical practices. The website has been live for 18 years. FairiesInAmerica.com was originally founded by Elizabeth Kirwin in 2007, in Asheville, North Carolina, a locus for fairy communities. Currently, the website is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. For more information, to make a contribution, or schedule a performance, contact info@fairiesinamerica.com.
Contact
FairiesInAmerica.comContact
Elizabeth Kirwin
267-225-3393
www.fairiesinamerica.com
Elizabeth Kirwin
267-225-3393
www.fairiesinamerica.com
Multimedia
Fairy Gothic Ballads
The Fairy Gothic Ballads are dark, supernatural tales told by a bard who wanders the villages, wilderness areas and seaside towns of Ireland.
Categories