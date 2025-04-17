Editor of FairiesInAmerica.com Performs Pagan Poetics at Harvard Divinity School Conference, Spirituality and the Arts

The founder and editor of FairiesInAmerica.com, Elizabeth Kirwin, will present The Fairy Gothic Ballads at the Harvard Divinity School Program for the Evolution of Spirituality conference: Spirituality and the Arts on April 25, 2025. The conference brings together academics, artists of many disciplines and spiritual practitioners whose practices have been marginalized. Presenters are on the leading edge of the convergence of spirituality and the arts.