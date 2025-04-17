Stratos UAV to Ignite Geospatial Breakthrough by 2028
Denver, CO, April 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Advanced Unmanned, a visionary startup led by CEO Dave Record, today unveiled its mission to transform geospatial intelligence with Stratos — a jet-powered High-Altitude Long-Endurance (HALE) platform set to deliver real-time data from 60,000+ feet, with services launching in 2028.
First conceived in 2012, Advanced Unmanned returns at a pivotal moment: the unmanned systems market is now mature, and the public’s understanding of UAVs has grown, creating the perfect stage for Stratos’ breakthrough. Unlike 13 years ago, today’s world is ready for real-time intelligence delivered 100x faster than satellites, capturing imagery sharper than 10 cm² alongside all-weather SAR, thermal, and hyper-spectral data.
Targeting key markets — defense and security, oil and gas, agriculture, disaster response, and environmental monitoring — Stratos will secure borders, safeguard pipelines, boost crop yields, speed crisis recovery, and track wildfires with unmatched precision. Partnering with Airboss Aviation Group of Colorado Springs, CO, Advanced Unmanned is designing and building the Stratos prototype, set for launch in late 2027, with production units and services ramping up in 2028.
“Back in 2012, the market wasn’t ready for Stratos’ vision, but today’s demand for instant, precise data is undeniable,” said Dave Record, CEO of Advanced Unmanned. “With Stratos, we’re building a future where intelligence saves lives and protects assets — and we’re seeking bold investors to make it reality.”
With a planned 50-unit fleet (30 USA, 20 international), Stratos will focus on high-priority zones — borders, ports, urban hubs — using modular sensors and AI. Advanced Unmanned is actively seeking seed-stage funding to drive development toward its 2028 service launch, aiming to dominate a massive global market.
About Advanced Unmanned
Advanced Unmanned is pioneering geospatial intelligence with Stratos, designed to provide real-time, multi-sensor data from anywhere in the world. Our mission is to empower rapid, informed decisions—launching in 2028.
Dave Record
303-578-8904
www.advancedunmanned.com
