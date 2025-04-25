National Van Lines and K9s For Warriors Celebrate Mother’s Day with a Special Match Gift Campaign
National Van Lines has partnered with K9s For Warriors to honor veteran mothers this Mother’s Day with a $10,000 donation and a matching gift campaign. The initiative supports K9s For Warriors’ mission to pair rescue dogs with post-9/11 veterans, with a special focus on mothers overcoming service-related trauma. From now through May 12, every donation will be matched dollar-for-dollar, doubling the impact for warrior moms and their service dogs.
Broadview, IL, April 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In celebration of Mother’s Day, National Van Lines is proud to announce a heartfelt collaboration with K9s For Warriors, the nation’s largest provider of trained service dogs for military veterans, this year with a special focus on honoring veteran mothers who have served our country and now face the challenges of returning to civilian life.
As part of this initiative, National Van Lines has made a one-time $10,000 contribution to K9s For Warriors to launch a donation match campaign. From now through May 12, every donation made to K9s For Warriors will be matched dollar-for-dollar, doubling the impact for veterans, and especially for the warrior moms who continue to serve their families while healing from PTSD, traumatic brain injury, and other service-related trauma.
“We believe in the power of second chances, for both people and dogs,” said Mark Doyle, President of National Van Lines. “This Mother’s Day, we’re honored to support women veterans, many of whom are mothers, by partnering with K9s For Warriors. It’s our way of saying thank you for their strength, sacrifice, and continued resilience.”
K9s For Warriors trains rescue dogs to become service animals for post-9/11 veterans, helping to restore independence and dignity. With this Mother’s Day matching campaign, supporters can make twice the difference in the lives of warrior moms—and the dogs that serve them.
To learn more about National Van Lines' community involvement and this special initiative, visit www.nationalvanlines.com.
Deidra Pierson
708-450-2945
www.nationalvanlines.com
