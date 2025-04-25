National Van Lines and K9s For Warriors Celebrate Mother’s Day with a Special Match Gift Campaign

National Van Lines has partnered with K9s For Warriors to honor veteran mothers this Mother’s Day with a $10,000 donation and a matching gift campaign. The initiative supports K9s For Warriors’ mission to pair rescue dogs with post-9/11 veterans, with a special focus on mothers overcoming service-related trauma. From now through May 12, every donation will be matched dollar-for-dollar, doubling the impact for warrior moms and their service dogs.