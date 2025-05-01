LYME Technology Solutions Named Panasonic TOUGHBOOK Prime Partner
LYME Technology Solutions (LYME), a leading provider of cutting-edge technology and security solutions, is proud to announce that it has been named a TOUGHBOOK Prime Partner, an exclusive designation awarded to top-performing resellers of Panasonic Connect’s rugged mobile computing solutions.
Lebanon, NH, May 01, 2025 -- LYME Technology Solutions (LYME), a leading provider of cutting-edge technology and security solutions, is proud to announce that it has been named a TOUGHBOOK Prime Partner, an exclusive designation awarded to top-performing resellers of Panasonic Connect's rugged mobile computing solutions.
As a Prime Partner, LYME joins an elite network of industry leaders recognized for their experience, technical proficiency, and commitment to delivering advanced surveillance and security systems. This partnership reflects LYME’s dedication to providing high-performance solutions backed by trusted brands.
“We are honored to be recognized as a TOUGHBOOK Prime Partner,” said Josh Longacre, CEO of LYME. “This partnership not only underscores the quality of our work and our team’s deep technical capabilities but also enhances our ability to deliver innovative, scalable, and reliable security solutions to our clients.”
“This partnership will allow us to team up to deliver the needed technology to our customers through a trusted and committed partner. We are thrilled to have LYME join the TOUGHBOOK Prime Partner Program as they have trusted connections with customers,” said Jim Dempsey, Director of National Channel Sales at Panasonic Connect.
Andrew Sullivan, Chief Revenue Officer of LYME, emphasized this achievement stating, “This partnership is a major milestone for LYME, and it aligns with the company’s continued mission to provide clients with best-in-class technology tailored to their evolving needs.”
Kelly Harris, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at LYME, adds, “This recognition reflects our team’s unwavering commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions for our customers. We’re building a focused, long-term strategy with Panasonic Connect to bring more innovative, secure and mission-ready technologies to the Federal agencies we serve.”
The TOUGHBOOK Prime Partner Program provides exclusive access to resources, training, and support, allowing LYME Technology Solutions to better serve our customers. As an authorized Prime Partner, LYME customers can expect elevated support, early access to new products, and strategic collaboration with one of the most trusted names in professional security solutions.
For more information, please visit www.lyme.com or contact info@lyme.com, 603-795-4000
About LYME Technology Solutions
LYME Technology Solutions is a leading federal VAR specializing in IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, cloud solutions, and mission-critical technology for government agencies. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, the company partners with top-tier technology providers to deliver cutting-edge solutions that drive efficiency, security, and modernization across federal IT environments.
About Panasonic Connect North America
Established on April 1, 2022, as part of the Panasonic Group’s switch to an operating company system, Panasonic Connect North America is a B2B company offering device hardware, software, and professional services to provide value to customers across the public sector, enterprise, federal government, education, immersive entertainment, food services, and manufacturing industries. With the mission to “Change Work, Advance Society, Connect to Tomorrow,” Panasonic Connect North America works closely with its community of partners, innovators, and integrators to provide the right technologies to address customers’ ever-evolving needs in today’s connected enterprise.
About LYME Technology Solutions
LYME Technology Solutions is a leading federal VAR specializing in IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, cloud solutions, and mission-critical technology for government agencies. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, the company partners with top-tier technology providers to deliver cutting-edge solutions that drive efficiency, security, and modernization across federal IT environments.
About Panasonic Connect North America
Established on April 1, 2022, as part of the Panasonic Group’s switch to an operating company system, Panasonic Connect North America is a B2B company offering device hardware, software, and professional services to provide value to customers across the public sector, enterprise, federal government, education, immersive entertainment, food services, and manufacturing industries. With the mission to “Change Work, Advance Society, Connect to Tomorrow,” Panasonic Connect North America works closely with its community of partners, innovators, and integrators to provide the right technologies to address customers’ ever-evolving needs in today’s connected enterprise.
