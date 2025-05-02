Powering the Future of AEC: IronOrbit Spotlights Secure, GPU-Accelerated, and Compliance-Ready Desktops at AIA 2025
Anaheim, CA, May 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- IronOrbit, a leader in secure, fully managed cloud-hosted workspaces, is proud to announce its participation in the AIA Conference on Architecture & Design 2025, taking place June 4–7 in Boston, MA. With a strong and growing client base in the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) sector, IronOrbit reaffirms its long-standing commitment to empowering AEC professionals with cutting-edge cloud solutions built for performance, collaboration, and compliance.
IronOrbit proudly serves some of the largest and most respected AEC firms in the Boston area, providing the secure and high-performance infrastructure they need to operate efficiently in today’s hybrid work environment.
At the conference, IronOrbit will demonstrate how its GPU-accelerated INFINITY Workspaces enable seamless use of graphic-intensive applications such as Revit, Enscape, and Lumion from anywhere. Whether working from the job site, home, or a remote office, dispersed teams can collaborate on complex projects in real time—as if they were all under one roof.
“Our private cloud platform is uniquely engineered to meet the needs of AEC firms that demand high performance and rock-solid security,” said Andre Beukes, SVP of Technology at IronOrbit. “As cybersecurity threats continue to evolve, our infrastructure is built to deliver not only speed and reliability, but also stringent compliance with frameworks like SOC 2 Type II and NIST 800-171.”
IronOrbit’s presence at AIA 2025 underscores its strategic focus on supporting innovation in design and construction through scalable, secure cloud technology.
About AIA
The American Institute of Architects (AIA) represents over 96,000 design professionals committed to advancing architecture and the built environment. Its annual Conference on Architecture & Design brings together industry leaders and innovators to explore the future of design, sustainability, and technology.
About IronOrbit
IronOrbit is a leading provider of secure, GPU-accelerated cloud desktops built for performance, compliance, and scalability. Trusted by AEC firms nationwide, IronOrbit’s fully managed INFINITY Workspaces enable seamless collaboration, anywhere access, and protection against evolving cybersecurity threats. For more information or to schedule a meeting in advance, visit www.ironorbit.com.
IronOrbit proudly serves some of the largest and most respected AEC firms in the Boston area, providing the secure and high-performance infrastructure they need to operate efficiently in today’s hybrid work environment.
At the conference, IronOrbit will demonstrate how its GPU-accelerated INFINITY Workspaces enable seamless use of graphic-intensive applications such as Revit, Enscape, and Lumion from anywhere. Whether working from the job site, home, or a remote office, dispersed teams can collaborate on complex projects in real time—as if they were all under one roof.
“Our private cloud platform is uniquely engineered to meet the needs of AEC firms that demand high performance and rock-solid security,” said Andre Beukes, SVP of Technology at IronOrbit. “As cybersecurity threats continue to evolve, our infrastructure is built to deliver not only speed and reliability, but also stringent compliance with frameworks like SOC 2 Type II and NIST 800-171.”
IronOrbit’s presence at AIA 2025 underscores its strategic focus on supporting innovation in design and construction through scalable, secure cloud technology.
About AIA
The American Institute of Architects (AIA) represents over 96,000 design professionals committed to advancing architecture and the built environment. Its annual Conference on Architecture & Design brings together industry leaders and innovators to explore the future of design, sustainability, and technology.
About IronOrbit
IronOrbit is a leading provider of secure, GPU-accelerated cloud desktops built for performance, compliance, and scalability. Trusted by AEC firms nationwide, IronOrbit’s fully managed INFINITY Workspaces enable seamless collaboration, anywhere access, and protection against evolving cybersecurity threats. For more information or to schedule a meeting in advance, visit www.ironorbit.com.
Contact
IronOrbitContact
Kamron Naderkhani
1-949-209-5321
www.ironorbit.com
sales@ironorbit.com
Kamron Naderkhani
1-949-209-5321
www.ironorbit.com
sales@ironorbit.com
Categories