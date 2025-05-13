FantasySpin Partners with Birches Health to Enhance Responsible Gaming Initiatives
Boston, MA, May 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- FantasySpin, the leading gamified Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) platform, today announced a comprehensive partnership with Birches Health, a leading national provider of responsible gaming resources and problem gambling support services, to enhance and expand its responsible gaming initiatives.
This strategic collaboration will introduce advanced player protection measures across FantasySpin's platform, which offers both free-to-play and real-money contests across major professional and collegiate sports leagues, including football (NFL, CFB), basketball (NBA, CBB), baseball (MLB), hockey (NHL) and golf (PGA).
"At FantasySpin, player wellbeing is central to our mission as we continue to innovate in the fantasy sports space," said Sahil Patel, CEO of FantasySpin. "Our partnership with Birches Health represents a significant investment in responsible gaming and demonstrates our commitment to providing a safe, enjoyable experience for all our users."
The partnership includes several key initiatives:
● Expert consultation from Birches Health's clinical leadership team to enhance and expand FantasySpin's responsible gaming toolset.
● Custom educational content focused on responsible play and problem gaming prevention.
● Streamlined pathways for players to access specialized care services from Birches Health.
● Comprehensive training sessions conducted by Birches Health clinicians for all FantasySpin employees.
● Co-branded responsible gaming education and promotional campaigns.
● A complete revamp of FantasySpin's dedicated Responsible Gaming section within both the website and mobile application.
"Collaborating with FantasySpin represents an important step forward in integrating robust player protection practices into daily fantasy sports," said Elliott Rapaport, founder and CEO of Birches Health. "By combining our clinical expertise with FantasySpin's innovative platform, we can establish new standards that benefit the entire industry.”
For more information, visit FantasySpin.com and download the free-to-play fantasy sports app at the App Store or Google Play.
*Users must be 18+ (19+ in Neb. And 21+ in Mass.) to enter cash contests.
About FantasySpin
The company’s patented game has been celebrated for gamifying the process of building a DFS lineup. Through FantasySpin, users leverage skill and strategy to build lineups in a thrilling gamified experience, one that sits at the intersection of iGaming and fantasy sports. Learn more at FantasySpin.com.
About Birches Health
Birches Health provides modern, clinician-led solutions for Responsible Gaming and Problem Gambling care. Treatment with Birches Health is available virtually nationwide and is covered by insurance. For more information and partnership inquiries, visit BirchesHealth.com or email partnerships@bircheshealth.com. And to connect confidentially with the Birches Health support team, simply click here, call 833-483-3838 or email help@bircheshealth.com.
Contact
FantasySpinContact
Adam Belmont
972-922-3129
fantasyspin.com
