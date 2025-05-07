Jira Teams Get Native CRM Solution with MRIA CRM from Mria Labs Inc.
Mria CRM is the first customer relationship management solution built natively on Atlassian Forge, enabling teams to manage leads, contacts, and deals directly within Jira Cloud
Dover, DE, May 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mria Labs Inc., a new Atlassian Marketplace vendor, today announced Mria CRM, a fully integrated customer relationship management (CRM) system designed exclusively for Jira Cloud. Built on Atlassian Forge, Mria CRM allows teams to manage the entire customer lifecycle without leaving Jira.
Many teams have long sought ways to use Jira as a CRM, often relying on complex customizations or external platforms linked through add-ons. Mria CRM addresses this gap with a purpose-built solution that brings core CRM functionality — including lead tracking, contact management, pipeline oversight, and activity logging — into the Jira environment natively.
“Jira users have been asking how to use Jira as a CRM — so we’re building the answer,” said Anton Storozhuk, founder and CEO of Mria Labs. “Mria CRM is the first solution that fully aligns customer management with Jira workflow, and it’s built the way modern Atlassian apps should be — on Forge.”
Unlike generic CRMs or partial integrations, Mria CRM is purpose-built for companies that run on Jira. With the rise of Forge and a growing push to centralize business processes within a single toolset, Mria CRM enables teams to manage leads, contacts, deals, and customer activities — all from inside Jira Cloud.
Key features of Mria CRM will include:
- Centralized lead, contact, and company management within Jira
- Customizable sales pipelines and deal tracking workflows
- Activity timeline capturing meetings, notes, tasks, and status updates
- Direct linking between CRM records and Jira issues
- Seamless collaboration across teams using a unified toolset
Mria Labs Inc. has launched its website at mriacrm.com, where users can learn more and sign up to receive updates ahead of the public release on the Atlassian Marketplace.
About Mria Labs Inc.
Mria Labs Inc. is a new Atlassian Marketplace Partner founded by Anton Storozhuk, former CEO of Alpha Serve, with nearly 25 years of experience in enterprise software development. With Atlassian officially ending support for Connect apps in 2025, the shift to Forge marks a new era for the ecosystem — one that prioritizes security, scalability, and native cloud performance. Mria Labs is fully aligned with this direction, and Mria CRM is the first of a new class of Forge-native tools designed to help teams manage customer relationships entirely within Jira — without workarounds, custom scripts, or external platforms.
Contact
Mria Labs Inc.Contact
Anton Storozhuk
+13024870988
https://mriacrm.com
