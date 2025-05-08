ArcSite Unveils LiDAR-Powered Room Scanning for Instant, Precise Floor Plans
ArcSite’s new LiDAR-powered room scanning feature lets users instantly create precise floor plans using just an iPad or iPhone- no measuring tape or CAD skills required. It saves time, reduces errors, and makes professional-grade design accessible to contractors, technicians, and even DIYers.
Grand Rapids, MI, May 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ArcSite has launched its new LiDAR room scanner feature, transforming how users create floor plans. This technology eliminates the need for manual measurement and dramatically speeds up the process for contractors and professionals across industries.
Its new AR Scanner brings professional-grade measurement accuracy to your mobile device, capturing detailed dimensions of interior and exterior spaces with remarkable precision. Walls, fixtures, cabinetry, and openings are all recorded in seconds. It's the kind of measurement tool that makes you wonder how you ever managed with a tape measure. With just a few simple scans, users can go from a blank canvas to a full-scale drawing.
Key Features:
• Instant Floor Plans: Transform scans into accurate floor plans without manual measurements
• High Precision: Accurate within 1-2 inches, even in cluttered spaces
• Mobile Efficiency: Works on iOS LiDAR-enabled devices for on-the-go floor plans
• Real-Time Scanning: Captures walls, doors, windows, and fixtures without clearing spaces
A Smarter Way to Work
"This new feature represents our commitment to making professional design tools accessible to everyone," said Pei Zhan, CEO of ArcSite. "Accurate measurements and drawings shouldn't require specialized training or expensive equipment. Whether you’re a professional or a homeowner, we’re giving you the power to create precise drawings effortlessly."
One of the first testers, a foundation repair advisor in the field, reported that the scanner consistently delivered precise results - even in tight crawlspaces and cluttered basements. “Every time I used it, someone would ask what I was doing with my iPad,” he shared during early trials. “They were amazed to see it capture the whole space in real time.”
The LiDAR scanner eliminates the hassle of manual measurements in hard-to-reach areas while minimizing errors that typically delay project completion. By removing these technical obstacles, the technology frees users to concentrate on design vision and creative execution. Doorways, windows, fixtures, and furniture are captured in a streamlined process that enhances both efficiency and attention to craftsmanship.
Who Will Benefit?
• Homeowners and DIYers: Easily scan and plan your home projects without the need for expert knowledge.
• Contractors and Project Managers: Speed up estimating and site plan creation while reducing costly mistakes.
• Field Technicians and Estimators: Get a head start by transforming raw data into useful visual floor plans in record time.
Why ArcSite's LiDAR Scanner Stands Apart
Unlike standalone scanning apps, ArcSite integrates scanning directly into its drawing platform. Users aren't just capturing measurements- they're immediately creating usable drawings. No switching between apps, no exporting/importing files—just one seamless workflow.
"What sets our implementation apart is the seamless transition from scan to actionable drawings - all in a single workflow," explains Zhan.
Technical Details & Availability
The LiDAR scanner works on all Pro iOS devices with LiDAR capability, providing optimal accuracy. For spaces over 2,000 square feet, multiple scans can be stitched together to create a complete drawing. This feature is available across all subscription tiers, offering immediate value for both new and existing users.
This launch reflects ArcSite's ongoing dedication to making CAD technology accessible to everyone who needs precision in drawings and plans. It's part of a broader vision to remove technical barriers that have traditionally made professional design tools intimidating or time-consuming.
Start a free trial or request a demo at www.arcsite.com to experience the power of LiDAR-enhanced design.
About ArcSite
ArcSite is a revolutionary mobile platform that allows users to create accurate drawings, proposals, and material take-offs directly from their smartphones and tablets. Designed for professionals in industries like construction, home improvement, and design, ArcSite makes it easy to capture, measure, and visualize any space in real time, helping businesses grow and projects succeed.
Contact
Elizabeth Northern
888-266-1843
arcsite.com
