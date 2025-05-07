Accurex Launches the 2025 TubeInspect for Faster, Smarter, and More Precise Tube and Wire Manufacturing
Accurex Launches 2025 TubeInspect — a next-gen, non-contact optical measurement system for tube and wire manufacturing. Designed for speed, precision, and automation, it supports diverse parts, boosts productivity, and reduces waste. Models handle tubes up to 7 meters with up to 12MP resolution. Ideal for EV, aerospace, and more.
Swarthmore, PA, May 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- accurexmeasure.com/tube-inspect/
Accurex is proud to announce the launch of the 2025 TubeInspect system, a revolutionary non-contact optical measurement solution designed to transform tube and wire manufacturing workflows. Building on Accurex’s expertise in advanced manufacturing technologies, the next-generation TubeInspect integrates cutting-edge optical measurement with effortless workflow automation, setting a new standard for production precision, efficiency, and rapid return on investment (ROI).
As the demand for tighter tolerances and higher efficiency grows across industries such as electric vehicles, tube and wire manufacturers face increasing pressure to enhance speed, reduce waste, and maintain consistent product quality. The 2025 TubeInspect system is engineered to meet these challenges by providing an advanced, non-contact inspection solution that delivers fast, reliable results.
Key Features and Benefits:
Speed and Precision: The 2025 TubeInspect provides high-speed, non-contact optical measurements that ensure precise, repeatable results in seconds. The system is designed to maintain accuracy even in demanding environments, such as oily, dusty, or high-temperature production settings, thanks to advanced temperature compensation and ISO 17025-certified calibration.
Flexible Production: The system is designed for flexibility, capable of handling a variety of part types in a single workflow. This eliminates the need for reconfiguring the system for different parts, significantly cutting inspection times and improving overall productivity.
Reliability and Ease of Use: With new onboard CPU and diagnostics, TubeInspect is more reliable than ever while simplifying use. Operators learn to measure perfectly in 5 minutes, and onscreen feedback and LED indicators immediately communicate if corrective action is required.
Sustainability and Efficiency: Featuring eco-friendly power-saving LEDs and a standard 100-240V power supply, TubeInspect reduces energy consumption while enhancing manufacturing productivity.
TubeInspect Models:
TubeInspect 35 M | 37 M: Ideal for tubes up to 1,000 mm in length and 125 mm in diameter with an 8-camera array.
TubeInspect 35 XL | 37 XL: Designed for industrial-scale measurement, ideal for tubes up to 7 meters long with diameters of up to 200 mm.
Standard Resolution (Series 5): Equipped with a 3-megapixel camera array for fast and precise tube measurement.
High-End Resolution (Series 7): Featuring 12-megapixel cameras for greater detail and precision.
Applications Across Industries
The 2025 TubeInspect system is perfect for industries including aerospace, energy manufacturing, automotive, and life-critical components. Manufacturers of EV components such as hairpins and busbars can rely on TubeInspect to meet the high-performance standards required for these advanced applications.
“Accurex is committed to providing cutting-edge solutions that drive efficiency and accuracy in manufacturing environments,” said Bill Mongon, President of Accurex. “With the 2025 TubeInspect system, manufacturers can achieve faster, more accurate measurements and tighter tolerances, while reducing waste and boosting overall productivity.”
Availability
The 2025 TubeInspect is now available for order through Accurex Measurement. For more information, visit accurex.com/tubeinspect.
Contact Information:
Jamie Brown
Marketing Specialist
Accurex Measurement
Email: info@accurexmeasure.com
Phone: (610) 544-1006
About Accurex
Accurex Measurement, based in Swarthmore, PA, provides optical measurement and inspection solutions to empower manufacturers to achieve exceptional quality and efficiency. With a focus on advanced metrology, visual inspection, and automation, Accurex continues to drive innovation in manufacturing.
Accurex is proud to announce the launch of the 2025 TubeInspect system, a revolutionary non-contact optical measurement solution designed to transform tube and wire manufacturing workflows. Building on Accurex’s expertise in advanced manufacturing technologies, the next-generation TubeInspect integrates cutting-edge optical measurement with effortless workflow automation, setting a new standard for production precision, efficiency, and rapid return on investment (ROI).
As the demand for tighter tolerances and higher efficiency grows across industries such as electric vehicles, tube and wire manufacturers face increasing pressure to enhance speed, reduce waste, and maintain consistent product quality. The 2025 TubeInspect system is engineered to meet these challenges by providing an advanced, non-contact inspection solution that delivers fast, reliable results.
Key Features and Benefits:
Speed and Precision: The 2025 TubeInspect provides high-speed, non-contact optical measurements that ensure precise, repeatable results in seconds. The system is designed to maintain accuracy even in demanding environments, such as oily, dusty, or high-temperature production settings, thanks to advanced temperature compensation and ISO 17025-certified calibration.
Flexible Production: The system is designed for flexibility, capable of handling a variety of part types in a single workflow. This eliminates the need for reconfiguring the system for different parts, significantly cutting inspection times and improving overall productivity.
Reliability and Ease of Use: With new onboard CPU and diagnostics, TubeInspect is more reliable than ever while simplifying use. Operators learn to measure perfectly in 5 minutes, and onscreen feedback and LED indicators immediately communicate if corrective action is required.
Sustainability and Efficiency: Featuring eco-friendly power-saving LEDs and a standard 100-240V power supply, TubeInspect reduces energy consumption while enhancing manufacturing productivity.
TubeInspect Models:
TubeInspect 35 M | 37 M: Ideal for tubes up to 1,000 mm in length and 125 mm in diameter with an 8-camera array.
TubeInspect 35 XL | 37 XL: Designed for industrial-scale measurement, ideal for tubes up to 7 meters long with diameters of up to 200 mm.
Standard Resolution (Series 5): Equipped with a 3-megapixel camera array for fast and precise tube measurement.
High-End Resolution (Series 7): Featuring 12-megapixel cameras for greater detail and precision.
Applications Across Industries
The 2025 TubeInspect system is perfect for industries including aerospace, energy manufacturing, automotive, and life-critical components. Manufacturers of EV components such as hairpins and busbars can rely on TubeInspect to meet the high-performance standards required for these advanced applications.
“Accurex is committed to providing cutting-edge solutions that drive efficiency and accuracy in manufacturing environments,” said Bill Mongon, President of Accurex. “With the 2025 TubeInspect system, manufacturers can achieve faster, more accurate measurements and tighter tolerances, while reducing waste and boosting overall productivity.”
Availability
The 2025 TubeInspect is now available for order through Accurex Measurement. For more information, visit accurex.com/tubeinspect.
Contact Information:
Jamie Brown
Marketing Specialist
Accurex Measurement
Email: info@accurexmeasure.com
Phone: (610) 544-1006
About Accurex
Accurex Measurement, based in Swarthmore, PA, provides optical measurement and inspection solutions to empower manufacturers to achieve exceptional quality and efficiency. With a focus on advanced metrology, visual inspection, and automation, Accurex continues to drive innovation in manufacturing.
Contact
Accurex MeasureContact
Jamie Brown
610-544-1006
https://accurexmeasure.com/
Jamie Brown
610-544-1006
https://accurexmeasure.com/
Categories