Accurex Launches the 2025 TubeInspect for Faster, Smarter, and More Precise Tube and Wire Manufacturing

Accurex Launches 2025 TubeInspect — a next-gen, non-contact optical measurement system for tube and wire manufacturing. Designed for speed, precision, and automation, it supports diverse parts, boosts productivity, and reduces waste. Models handle tubes up to 7 meters with up to 12MP resolution. Ideal for EV, aerospace, and more.