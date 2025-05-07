Healthcare Workforce Coalition Applauds Bill to Protect Healthcare Workers from Violence
The bipartisan Save Healthcare Workers Act (S. 1600/H.R. 3178) will establish legal penalties for knowingly and intentionally assaulting hospital employees
Washington, DC, May 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Healthcare Workforce Coalition applauds Senators Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) and Angus King (I-ME) and Representatives Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA-02) and Madeleine Dean (D-PA-04) for introducing important bipartisan legislation to protect America’s healthcare workers against violence and abuse in the workplace.
If passed, the Save Healthcare Workers Act (S. 1600/H.R. 3178) would create legal penalties for individuals who knowingly and intentionally assault hospital employees. The legislation would also strengthen the capacity of hospitals to enhance security systems and more effectively coordinate with law enforcement by establishing a grant program.
“The AHA commends Senators Cindy Hyde-Smith and Angus King and Representatives Madeleine Dean and Mariannette Miller-Meeks for their leadership in introducing the Save Healthcare Workers Act, bipartisan legislation that would make it a federal crime to assault a hospital staff member on the job. Over the years, hospitals and health systems have implemented numerous protocols to stem workplace violence but they need help,” American Hospital Association President and CEO Rick Pollack said. “By enacting federal protections Congress can create a powerful deterrent against workplace violence in hospitals and increase penalties for those who harm our caregivers. We urge Congress to support this legislation and stand ready to work with them to ensure it becomes law without delay.”
“With rates of violence skyrocketing against doctors, nurses, and other hospital staff, U.S. healthcare professionals are overdue for the enhanced protections included in the Save Healthcare Workers Act,” said Eric E. Howell, MD, MHM, Chief Executive Officer of the Society of Hospital Medicine (SHM). “If passed, this first-of-its-kind bill would make it abundantly clear that any type of physical or verbal abuse against healthcare workers will not be tolerated. We urge Congress to pass this commonsense legislation quickly.”
Violence against healthcare workers has dramatically increased since the COVID-19 pandemic. Forty-four percent of registered nurses report they have experienced physical violence, 68% report they experienced verbal abuse during the pandemic, and more than 80% of emergency physicians report they believe the rate of violence in emergency departments has increased.
The Save Healthcare Workers Act would subject anyone who knowingly assaults a hospital employee or contractor and interferes with the performance of their duties to fines and up to 10 years imprisonment (or a maximum of 20 years should the attacker use a deadly or dangerous weapon, inflict serious bodily injury, or commit an attack during a public health emergency). Importantly, the bill includes protections for individuals who may be mentally incapacitated due to illness or substance use.
The Healthcare Workforce Coalition commends Rep. Miller-Meeks, Rep. Dean, Sen. Hyde-Smith, and Sen. King for their leadership on this bill – and urges Congress to quickly pass the Save Healthcare Workers Act to address one of the most glaring problems in healthcare today.
About the Healthcare Workforce Coalition
While there are many voices advocating for addressing health care workforce shortages, there is not one collective voice urging action this Congress. The Healthcare Workforce Coalition intends to be that voice, bringing stakeholders together across disciplines and the health care continuum to advocate for common-sense solutions.
