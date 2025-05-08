Introducing the New Morningstar ReadyEdge™ Site Manager and Morningstar Solar Connect™ Web Management Portal
Morningstar launches the New ReadyEdge Site Manager and Morningstar Solar Connect Web Management Portal at Intersolar Europe
Newtown, PA, May 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The new ReadyEdge Site Manager and Morningstar Solar Connect Web Management Portal are being showcased at Intersolar Europe Booth B4.135. The ReadyEdge is Morningstar’s second product released under its innovative Integrated Series. This product line offers features that complement and enhance their charge controller series to add complete site management capabilities as well. This new product and web portal work together to create a very powerful solution for off-grid power systems. A single ReadyEdge connects with and communicates data from multiple Morningstar controllers and provides visibility to users who are logged into the Morningstar Solar Connect web portal. This provides installers, designers and integrators with a remote aggregate view of all their systems in a single dashboard, as well as the ability to gain more granular detail of one or more of their specific off-grid system devices for detailed performance analysis.
The ReadyEdge can effectively integrate and act on information from a variety of Morningstar Professional Series products, thereby greatly enhancing their functionality and enabling them to gain broader energy management capabilities. This allows site owners to better prioritize their energy sources, control and prioritize critical loads and integrate operational data into a variety of application specific software platforms. Other capabilities include:
- Program advanced generator or auxiliary charge system control.
- Provide calculated State of Charge measurement as well as measure multiple charge sources and load power consumption levels.
- Digitally Interface with leading Lithium Storage BMS systems for remote internal battery data.
- Offer multiple industry-specific data protocols to support system integrations using standards such as MODBUS and SNMP.
In addition to providing aggregate and granular site views, the Morningstar Solar Connect web portal provides secure web-based device management scalable to thousands of sites and offers the following features:
- Organization of sites along with the associated users and roles to manage them.
- A dashboard view to enable broad visibility of all sites with proactive notifications of important system events.
- Customizable graphical views of system data.
- Ability to activate and assign ownership to any device with a simple and secure device provisioning process.
- Enterprise grade data storage, data transport and device protection to meet the security needs of critical infrastructure.
The ReadyEdge / Morningstar Solar Connect solution is “forward thinking” and can be easily expanded in the future through Morningstar’s flexible snap-in ReadyBlocks. Please contact info@morningstarcorp.com if you want to learn more about these exciting new products.
With over 4 million products installed and sold since 1993—in some of the most extreme environments and mission-critical applications in the world—Morningstar Corporation is the world's leading supplier of power electronics for off-grid solar power systems. The US-based, privately-owned company is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania, with an engineering research and development center in Maryland, and a global network of dedicated, best-in-class distribution and integration partners. For more information, please visit www.morningstarcorp.com.
The ReadyEdge can effectively integrate and act on information from a variety of Morningstar Professional Series products, thereby greatly enhancing their functionality and enabling them to gain broader energy management capabilities. This allows site owners to better prioritize their energy sources, control and prioritize critical loads and integrate operational data into a variety of application specific software platforms. Other capabilities include:
- Program advanced generator or auxiliary charge system control.
- Provide calculated State of Charge measurement as well as measure multiple charge sources and load power consumption levels.
- Digitally Interface with leading Lithium Storage BMS systems for remote internal battery data.
- Offer multiple industry-specific data protocols to support system integrations using standards such as MODBUS and SNMP.
In addition to providing aggregate and granular site views, the Morningstar Solar Connect web portal provides secure web-based device management scalable to thousands of sites and offers the following features:
- Organization of sites along with the associated users and roles to manage them.
- A dashboard view to enable broad visibility of all sites with proactive notifications of important system events.
- Customizable graphical views of system data.
- Ability to activate and assign ownership to any device with a simple and secure device provisioning process.
- Enterprise grade data storage, data transport and device protection to meet the security needs of critical infrastructure.
The ReadyEdge / Morningstar Solar Connect solution is “forward thinking” and can be easily expanded in the future through Morningstar’s flexible snap-in ReadyBlocks. Please contact info@morningstarcorp.com if you want to learn more about these exciting new products.
With over 4 million products installed and sold since 1993—in some of the most extreme environments and mission-critical applications in the world—Morningstar Corporation is the world's leading supplier of power electronics for off-grid solar power systems. The US-based, privately-owned company is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania, with an engineering research and development center in Maryland, and a global network of dedicated, best-in-class distribution and integration partners. For more information, please visit www.morningstarcorp.com.
Contact
Morningstar CorporationContact
Brad Berwald
215-321-4457
www.morningstarcorp.com
Brad Berwald
215-321-4457
www.morningstarcorp.com
Categories