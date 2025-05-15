Clubhouse International and Fountain House Announce 3rd Annual Clubhouse Week of Action for May 19 - 23
New York, NY, May 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Clubhouse International and Fountain House today announced the 3rd Annual Clubhouse Week of Action will happen on May 19 - 23, with participation from more than 30 Clubhouse across 14 states. The Clubhouse Week of Action, which is happening during Mental Health Awareness Month, represents an opportunity for Clubhouse staff and members across the country to educate and engage their elected officials, local communities, businesses, and the media on the crucial and growing role Clubhouses are playing in mental illness recovery.
Clubhouses, which were first pioneered in the 1940s, are community-based nonprofits that empower people impacted by serious mental illness to take control of their recovery and thrive through access to opportunities for employment, socialization, education, skill development, housing and improved wellness. Everything at the Clubhouse is free and voluntary, centering people’s dignity, agency, and choice as an essential part of their health and wellbeing.
The 3rd Annual Clubhouse Week of Action will feature a range of events and actions, including: Iris Clubhouse in Wyoming will host a community open house and has invited local officials to tour the Clubhouse. Vail Communities in Minnesota will host a fundraiser, tours, and open house over the course of the week and have been supporting member legislative advocacy throughout the Minnesota legislative session - including participation on Day on the Hill activities. Plymouth Bay Clubhouse in Massachusetts is holding a week-long open house for the local community, hosting several local government officials, and will be launching its gift shop featuring member artwork, crafts, and Plymouth Bay House merchandise designed by members. Fountain House is participating in Lobby Day at the New York state capitol, and hosting advocacy conversations, a film screening and Times Square Recharge Station Visiting Day.
“Every day, Clubhouses across the country are working to support their members to live meaningful, productive lives. During our Week of Action, we have the opportunity to turn outwards and engage with people outside of our Clubhouse communities to show them the crucial role belonging and connection provides in recovery for those with serious mental illness. Through in person events and workshops, social media campaigns, policy roundtables, and more, I’m thrilled to help facilitate an exciting week celebrating the power and promise of Clubhouses,” said Joel Corcoran, Executive Director and CEO of Clubhouse International.
“Together with Clubhouse International, we are honored to partner with more than 30 Clubhouses across the country for our third annual Clubhouse Week of Action. Our upcoming Week of Action comes at an exciting time for our movement, as increasingly people are recognizing the essential role that community and connection plays in mental health recovery. With an increased focus on addressing untreated serious mental illness across the country, clubhouses represent a proven, voluntary, and community-based part of any holistic public health system,” said Fountain House CEO Ken Zimmerman.
Since the first Clubhouse was established in New York City by Fountain House, the Clubhouse International network has grown to more than 380 Clubhouses serving communities across the world, and recent investments in California and New York demonstrate that the Clubhouse movement is only growing. That’s because Clubhouses are proven to reduce psychiatric crises and hospitalizations while also increasing the likelihood that members will be employed, stably housed, and able to further their education. All of this saves lives, while saving taxpayers an enormous amount of money.
The participating Clubhouses and their members represent a cross section of the country, capturing people both from urban and rural communities and across the political spectrum. Participating Clubhouses this year hail from more than 14 states, including Texas, Washington, Georgia and California. Last year, 40 Clubhouses in 18 states participated in the Week of Action, hosting panel discussions with electeds, publishing local editorials, holding a community tour and picnic, and much more.
About Clubhouse International:
Clubhouse International is the only global mental health nonprofit that expands and enhances recovery opportunities for people living with mental illness by integrating the proven recovery model – the Clubhouse Model of psychosocial rehabilitation - into community-based approaches worldwide. Clubhouse International’s network has grown to over 380 Clubhouses in 32 countries. We envision a world where there is a Clubhouse in every community. There is no health without mental health.
About Fountain House:
Fountain House is a national mental health nonprofit fighting to improve health, increase opportunity, and end social and economic isolation for people living with serious mental illness. Founded in 1948 in New York City, Fountain House originated the clubhouse model of community mental health that has been replicated more than 300 times in nearly 40 U.S. states and in 30 countries around the world.
Media Contact:
Anna Sackett Rountree
Director of Communications
Clubhouse International
asackett@clubhouse-intl.org
For more information about Clubhouse programs that offer opportunities for mental health recovery to people around the world, visit https://clubhouse-intl.org/what-we-do/overview/.
Clubhouse International
845 3rd Avenue – 6th floor
New York, NY 10022
USA
+1 212 582 0343
Clubhouses, which were first pioneered in the 1940s, are community-based nonprofits that empower people impacted by serious mental illness to take control of their recovery and thrive through access to opportunities for employment, socialization, education, skill development, housing and improved wellness. Everything at the Clubhouse is free and voluntary, centering people’s dignity, agency, and choice as an essential part of their health and wellbeing.
The 3rd Annual Clubhouse Week of Action will feature a range of events and actions, including: Iris Clubhouse in Wyoming will host a community open house and has invited local officials to tour the Clubhouse. Vail Communities in Minnesota will host a fundraiser, tours, and open house over the course of the week and have been supporting member legislative advocacy throughout the Minnesota legislative session - including participation on Day on the Hill activities. Plymouth Bay Clubhouse in Massachusetts is holding a week-long open house for the local community, hosting several local government officials, and will be launching its gift shop featuring member artwork, crafts, and Plymouth Bay House merchandise designed by members. Fountain House is participating in Lobby Day at the New York state capitol, and hosting advocacy conversations, a film screening and Times Square Recharge Station Visiting Day.
“Every day, Clubhouses across the country are working to support their members to live meaningful, productive lives. During our Week of Action, we have the opportunity to turn outwards and engage with people outside of our Clubhouse communities to show them the crucial role belonging and connection provides in recovery for those with serious mental illness. Through in person events and workshops, social media campaigns, policy roundtables, and more, I’m thrilled to help facilitate an exciting week celebrating the power and promise of Clubhouses,” said Joel Corcoran, Executive Director and CEO of Clubhouse International.
“Together with Clubhouse International, we are honored to partner with more than 30 Clubhouses across the country for our third annual Clubhouse Week of Action. Our upcoming Week of Action comes at an exciting time for our movement, as increasingly people are recognizing the essential role that community and connection plays in mental health recovery. With an increased focus on addressing untreated serious mental illness across the country, clubhouses represent a proven, voluntary, and community-based part of any holistic public health system,” said Fountain House CEO Ken Zimmerman.
Since the first Clubhouse was established in New York City by Fountain House, the Clubhouse International network has grown to more than 380 Clubhouses serving communities across the world, and recent investments in California and New York demonstrate that the Clubhouse movement is only growing. That’s because Clubhouses are proven to reduce psychiatric crises and hospitalizations while also increasing the likelihood that members will be employed, stably housed, and able to further their education. All of this saves lives, while saving taxpayers an enormous amount of money.
The participating Clubhouses and their members represent a cross section of the country, capturing people both from urban and rural communities and across the political spectrum. Participating Clubhouses this year hail from more than 14 states, including Texas, Washington, Georgia and California. Last year, 40 Clubhouses in 18 states participated in the Week of Action, hosting panel discussions with electeds, publishing local editorials, holding a community tour and picnic, and much more.
About Clubhouse International:
Clubhouse International is the only global mental health nonprofit that expands and enhances recovery opportunities for people living with mental illness by integrating the proven recovery model – the Clubhouse Model of psychosocial rehabilitation - into community-based approaches worldwide. Clubhouse International’s network has grown to over 380 Clubhouses in 32 countries. We envision a world where there is a Clubhouse in every community. There is no health without mental health.
About Fountain House:
Fountain House is a national mental health nonprofit fighting to improve health, increase opportunity, and end social and economic isolation for people living with serious mental illness. Founded in 1948 in New York City, Fountain House originated the clubhouse model of community mental health that has been replicated more than 300 times in nearly 40 U.S. states and in 30 countries around the world.
Media Contact:
Anna Sackett Rountree
Director of Communications
Clubhouse International
asackett@clubhouse-intl.org
For more information about Clubhouse programs that offer opportunities for mental health recovery to people around the world, visit https://clubhouse-intl.org/what-we-do/overview/.
Clubhouse International
845 3rd Avenue – 6th floor
New York, NY 10022
USA
+1 212 582 0343
Contact
Clubhouse InternationalContact
Anna Sackett Rountree
212-583-0343
www.clubhouse-intl.org
845 Third Avenue, 6th Floor
New York, NY 10022
USA
Anna Sackett Rountree
212-583-0343
www.clubhouse-intl.org
845 Third Avenue, 6th Floor
New York, NY 10022
USA
Multimedia
Categories