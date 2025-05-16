Steve Cannon, Mark Cuban and Rashaun Williams Announce Plans to Launch Harbinger Sports Partners, a $750 Million Fund That Will Focus on Major U.S. Sports Franchises

Management of the Harbinger Sports Partners Fund I, LP, a $750 million private equity vehicle, officially announced plans to launch today with a differentiated model built around direct operational experience, secondary market expertise, and a data-driven approach to identifying undervalued sports assets.