She’s So EPIC™ is Uplifting a Generation: The SEL Journal Brand Changing the Way Girls Heal, Grow, and Lead
She’s So EPIC™, a trailblazing journal and workbook brand rooted in healing, self-worth, and purpose, is rewriting the narrative for girls and women with its bold collection of interactive journals. Designed for emotional healing, confidence-building, and personal growth, the company’s products are gaining national attention for their unapologetic message: You are Electric. Powerful. Iconic. Capable.
New York, NY, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- She’s So EPIC™, a rising powerhouse in youth mental wellness, redefines how girls connect to themselves and their future. Through a growing collection of transformative journals rooted in Social-Emotional Learning (SEL), healing, and empowerment, the brand is capturing national attention from parents, educators, and institutions seeking innovative tools that build self-worth and emotional resilience.
With its signature affirmation—Electric. Powerful. Iconic. Capable.—She’s So EPIC™ is more than a journal brand. It’s a movement designed to change how girls heal from trauma, build confidence, and lead purposefully. The brand’s flagship titles, including You Got This, Safe in His Arms, Forgiveness Is for Me, and I am Deserving, guide girls through reflection, emotional release, faith, and goal setting—skills schools and families urgently seek.
"We created more than ten journals because too many girls are internalizing pain without an outlet. We wanted to give them a voice on paper—a place where healing starts and transformation begins,” says Danica Hart, founder and brand owner of She’s So EPIC™, and a national advocate for girls impacted by trauma and systemic neglect.
Social-Emotional Learning Built In
She’s So EPIC™ journals are intentionally designed to support SEL development, particularly in marginalized and underserved communities. Each product reinforces:
Self-Awareness: Prompts help girls recognize, name, and compassionately process emotions.
Self-Management: Mood trackers, breathing exercises, and guided rewrites promote emotional regulation.
Social Awareness: Stories and exercises focus on empathy, forgiveness, and relational healing.
Responsible Decision-Making: Reflection pages support boundary-setting, values, and emotional clarity.
Impact Testimonials
“My daughter writes in her She’s So EPIC journal every night. It’s helped her sleep better, speak up more, and feel proud of who she is.” — Parent, New Jersey.
“These journals are a game changer. They belong in every school counselor’s toolkit.” — Educator, Texas.
Partnering for Change
She’s So EPIC™ is currently expanding distribution and invites partnerships with:
School districts and after-school programs.
Youth-serving nonprofits and mentoring organizations.
Hospitals, wellness centers, and pediatric clinics.
Retailers and gift shops are committed to mental wellness.
Bulk orders, educator guides, and custom collaborations are available.
About She’s So EPIC™
She’s So EPIC™ is a journal and workbook brand for girls and women navigating emotional challenges, identity development, and personal growth. With culturally relevant content, vivid design, and trauma-informed structure, each product is a tool for healing and transformation.
Press & Partnership Inquiries
Danica Hart
Founder & Brand Owner, She’s So EPIC™
yes@shesoepic.com
@shesoepic on Instagram & TikTok
With its signature affirmation—Electric. Powerful. Iconic. Capable.—She’s So EPIC™ is more than a journal brand. It’s a movement designed to change how girls heal from trauma, build confidence, and lead purposefully. The brand’s flagship titles, including You Got This, Safe in His Arms, Forgiveness Is for Me, and I am Deserving, guide girls through reflection, emotional release, faith, and goal setting—skills schools and families urgently seek.
"We created more than ten journals because too many girls are internalizing pain without an outlet. We wanted to give them a voice on paper—a place where healing starts and transformation begins,” says Danica Hart, founder and brand owner of She’s So EPIC™, and a national advocate for girls impacted by trauma and systemic neglect.
Social-Emotional Learning Built In
She’s So EPIC™ journals are intentionally designed to support SEL development, particularly in marginalized and underserved communities. Each product reinforces:
Self-Awareness: Prompts help girls recognize, name, and compassionately process emotions.
Self-Management: Mood trackers, breathing exercises, and guided rewrites promote emotional regulation.
Social Awareness: Stories and exercises focus on empathy, forgiveness, and relational healing.
Responsible Decision-Making: Reflection pages support boundary-setting, values, and emotional clarity.
Impact Testimonials
“My daughter writes in her She’s So EPIC journal every night. It’s helped her sleep better, speak up more, and feel proud of who she is.” — Parent, New Jersey.
“These journals are a game changer. They belong in every school counselor’s toolkit.” — Educator, Texas.
Partnering for Change
She’s So EPIC™ is currently expanding distribution and invites partnerships with:
School districts and after-school programs.
Youth-serving nonprofits and mentoring organizations.
Hospitals, wellness centers, and pediatric clinics.
Retailers and gift shops are committed to mental wellness.
Bulk orders, educator guides, and custom collaborations are available.
About She’s So EPIC™
She’s So EPIC™ is a journal and workbook brand for girls and women navigating emotional challenges, identity development, and personal growth. With culturally relevant content, vivid design, and trauma-informed structure, each product is a tool for healing and transformation.
Press & Partnership Inquiries
Danica Hart
Founder & Brand Owner, She’s So EPIC™
yes@shesoepic.com
@shesoepic on Instagram & TikTok
Contact
She's So EpicContact
Danica Hart
929-274-2114
www.shesoepic.com
Danica Hart
929-274-2114
www.shesoepic.com
Multimedia
She So EPIC is changing how women and girls find self love
She So EPIC is a healing-centered journal company with guided prompts and affirmations that promote mental wellness, personal growth, and self-worth.
Categories