EETech Announces Advisory Board with Strategic Addition of 4 Industry Names
Seasoned executives bring decades of experience in scaling operations, driving growth, and guiding digital transformation across global brands.
Boise, ID, June 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- EETech, a leader in media and marketing solutions for the electronics industry, announces the appointments of Chris Beeson, Tony Harris, Bill Bradford, and Don Akery to its Board of Advisors. These executives bring extensive experience in scaling operations, driving growth, and guiding digital transformation.
Chris Beeson, the founder of Beeson Capital Advisors and the former president of RS Group brings decades of experience in the electronics manufacturing and distribution fields, serving as senior leadership for a multitude of companies in the electronics industry.
Tony Harris, founder of THINC B2B, a transformational management advisory firm, and former CMO of DigiKey, is a recognized thought leader and the author of FADS Marketing. For over 30 years, he’s helped companies across the retail and B2B spectrums increase profitability and market share through strategic advisory. He holds significant relationships within the electronics sector and a broad cross-industry perspective.
Bill Bradford, the president of Flip Electronics, has more than 35 years of experience in the electronic components industry, having led the global sales organizations for multiple organizations, in addition to leading the Electronic Component Industry Association (ECIA) as president and CEO. He is an ICF-certified executive coach and has been a mentor and catalyst for startups at Georgia Tech’s Advanced Technology and Design Center.
Don Akery, CEO of Waldom Electronics, brings decades of experience in electronic component distribution across multiple verticals and international markets. Prior to arriving at Waldom in 2022, Don held a variety of senior leadership roles within the electronics industry. His expertise includes driving revenue and profit growth, enhancing operational efficiency, and building high performing teams.
“These board members bring a wealth of experience and data-driven insights and will be instrumental in guiding EETech’s next phase of growth,” said Martin Chatterton, CEO of EETech. The appointments reinforce EETech’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions and expanding its impact in the electronics industry and beyond.
