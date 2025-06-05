Nerbio’s iTOF® Receives FDA Clearance as First App-Controlled Neuromuscular Blockade Monitor

Nerbio Medical Software Platforms, Inc., a leader in intelligent patient monitoring solutions, proudly announces that its iTOF® device has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This milestone marks iTOF as the world’s first wireless, app-controlled quantitative neuromuscular blockade (NMB) monitoring device to achieve FDA clearance.