FlexAI and Tenstorrent Partner to Democratize AI Infrastructure

FlexAI is partnering with AI chipmaker Tenstorrent to integrate its Wormhole™ accelerators into FlexAI’s Workload-as-a-Service platform. The collaboration delivers fast, cost-efficient AI compute with 90%+ utilization, minimal backend effort, and new support for training, RAG, and inference—setting a new standard in AI workload management.