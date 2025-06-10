FlexAI and Tenstorrent Partner to Democratize AI Infrastructure
FlexAI is partnering with AI chipmaker Tenstorrent to integrate its Wormhole™ accelerators into FlexAI’s Workload-as-a-Service platform. The collaboration delivers fast, cost-efficient AI compute with 90%+ utilization, minimal backend effort, and new support for training, RAG, and inference—setting a new standard in AI workload management.
Paris, France, June 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Today, FlexAI, the pioneer behind the industry’s first Workload-as-a-Service platform, announced a strategic partnership with Tenstorrent, a leading AI semiconductor company, to expand access to high-performance AI compute. The partnership combines FlexAI’s Workload as a Service platform with Tenstorrent’s powerful chips to give companies fast, affordable AI infrastructure while significantly reducing the effort to manage the backend.
Through this partnership, FlexAI will integrate Tenstorrent’s Wormhole™ accelerators into its Workload-as-a-Service platform. This integration will enable cloud service providers (CSPs), startups, and enterprises to access high-performance compute with a platform that eliminates manual infrastructure management, drives 90%+ utilization, and cuts compute costs in half.
The collaboration begins with the deployment of Tenstorrent’s Wormhole™ clusters within FlexAI’s platform, creating new options for AI model training, fine-tuning, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and inference.
FlexAI’s adoption of Tenstorrent’s cutting-edge AI processors, combined with their intelligent control plane technology, will create an optimal environment for accelerating AI development. By tightly integrating software intelligence with hardware innovation, the two companies are setting a new standard for AI infrastructure—one where customers define the workload, and the platform takes care of everything else.
Additionally, FlexAI and Tenstorrent will collaborate to open-source key software integrations, empowering developers to quickly leverage Tenstorrent’s technology with minimal setup and maximum performance.
“Our platform is designed to provide many options for AI workloads and eliminate the infrastructure complexity that holds AI innovation back,” said Brijesh Tripathi, CEO and Co-Founder of FlexAI. “Partnering with Tenstorrent brings even greater performance and flexibility to the FlexAI ecosystem, allowing us to deliver a seamless, intelligent compute experience across cloud and on-prem environments.”
"FlexAI and Tenstorrent share a vision to make high-performance AI compute widely accessible,” said David Bennett, Chief Customer Officer at Tenstorrent. “We’re proud to partner in building an intelligent, open, and scalable platform that allows developers and enterprises to move fast, optimize their resources, and drive real-world breakthroughs in AI.”
FlexAI’s Workload-as-a-Service platform, designed to dynamically provision, auto-scale, and self-heal across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, will enter general availability later this year, with Tenstorrent-powered clusters playing a key role in the company’s expansion.
For more information, visit flex.ai.
About FlexAI
FlexAI is delivering the world’s first Workload-as-a-Service platform powered by an intelligent control plane, enabling developers and enterprises to seamlessly deploy and scale AI workloads across any environment—cloud, on-prem, or hybrid. By removing infrastructure complexity and maximizing resource utilization, FlexAI accelerates time to value, reduces compute costs, and provides a future-proof platform for all AI workloads. Founded by leaders from Apple, Intel, NVIDIA, and Tesla, FlexAI is backed by Alpha Intelligence Capital, Elaia Partners, Bpifrance, Heartcore Capital, and other leading investors. Learn more at flex.ai.
About Tenstorrent
Tenstorrent is a next-generation computing company that builds computers for AI. Tenstorrent is headquartered in North America and has locations in Toronto, Austin, and Silicon Valley, and global offices in Belgrade, Tokyo, Bangalore, Singapore, and Seoul. Tenstorrent brings together experts in the fields of AI software, computer architecture, silicon design, and advanced systems. Tenstorrent is backed by Fidelity, LG Electronics, Samsung, and Bezos Expeditions, among others. Learn more at tenstorrent.com.
Media Contacts
FlexAI:
press@flex.ai
Tenstorrent:
pr@tenstorrent.com
