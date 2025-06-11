Power of Positivity Launches First-Ever Apparel Line — The Embody Collection Apparel Designed to Invite Your Best Experience, from the Inside Out
Power of Positivity unveils the Embody Collection — empowering apparel designed to inspire confidence, authenticity, and growth. Celebrate your journey and express your inner strength with style. Shop now and join 60M+ in uplifting the world.
Asheville, NC, June 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Power of Positivity, the global brand inspiring over 60 million followers, proudly announces the launch of its first-ever apparel line: The Embody Collection. A purpose-driven capsule designed to help people dress not just for style, but for strength, intention, and emotional resilience.
Rooted in Power of Positivity’s 16-year mission to support personal growth, the Embody Collection offers a quiet revolution in what we wear. Each piece is crafted to invite your best experience—designed to help you feel aligned, confident, and grounded in who you’re becoming.
“For years, we’ve nurtured self-empowerment,” says Kristen Butler, founder of Power of Positivity. “Now, we’re helping people express that inner work outwardly—with softness, purpose, and positivity. This collection is for anyone ready to choose how they want to feel.”
The Embody Collection enters the market during a cultural shift toward “quiet strength” apparel and ritual-based fashion—designs made not to shout, but to support journaling, prayer, breathwork, healing, and growth. This collection reflects that shift with clean silhouettes, soothing tones, and mindful messages designed to meet you exactly where you are.
Whether it's a moment of courage, a reset after stress, or simply a slow morning, each garment in The Embody Collection is designed to support your inner clarity and outward confidence.
The Embody Collection is now available at powerofpositivity.shop.
Limited-Time Gift: Place any order by June 30, 2025, and receive a free copy of Kristen Butler’s bestselling eBook, Instant Positivity: 365 Ways to Become 1% Better Every Day — no code needed.
Press Inquiries, Interviews, or Additional Info: press@powerofpositivity.com
Contact
Kristen Butler
(602) 613-0352
https://powerofpositivity.shop/
