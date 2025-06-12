Mria Labs Announces Mria CRM is Being Developed on Atlassian Forge

Mria Labs is developing Mria CRM on Atlassian Forge, the modern platform powering all new Atlassian Marketplace apps. This ensures Mria CRM is fully integrated inside Jira, delivering a unified and secure experience that helps teams manage customers, sales, and projects without leaving their workspace. By building on Forge, Mria Labs is creating a future-ready CRM designed to boost productivity and collaboration for Jira users.