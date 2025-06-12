Mria Labs Announces Mria CRM is Being Developed on Atlassian Forge
Mria Labs is developing Mria CRM on Atlassian Forge, the modern platform powering all new Atlassian Marketplace apps. This ensures Mria CRM is fully integrated inside Jira, delivering a unified and secure experience that helps teams manage customers, sales, and projects without leaving their workspace. By building on Forge, Mria Labs is creating a future-ready CRM designed to boost productivity and collaboration for Jira users.
Dover, DE, June 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mria Labs Inc, a rising innovator in the Atlassian ecosystem, today provided an update on Mria CRM’s development, highlighting its full build on Atlassian’s Forge platform. This strategic move aligns with Atlassian’s official transition away from the legacy Connect platform, which many Atlassian Marketplace vendors previously relied on, positioning Mria CRM to fully leverage the next generation of Jira app technology.
While Forge is now the required framework for new Atlassian Marketplace apps, Mria Labs views this change as an opportunity to build a CRM that deeply integrates with Jira’s core features, providing users with a unified and secure experience that could not be achieved with previous technologies.
“Although Forge represents a new and mandatory development path, it offers powerful benefits that we are excited to utilize,” said Anton Storozhuk, CEO & Founder of Mria Labs Inc. “By building on Forge, Mria CRM becomes a native part of Jira’s ecosystem with tight integration into its permissions, workflows, and user interface, delivering a unified experience that enhances productivity and collaboration.”
Key benefits Mria CRM brings to Jira users by leveraging Atlassian Forge include:
1. True Jira-Native Experience: Mria CRM uses Forge’s native UI components and APIs to embed CRM functions directly inside Jira, reducing friction and increasing adoption.
2. Advanced Security and Compliance: Forge’s cloud-hosted environment ensures customer data is protected with enterprise-grade security standards built into the platform.
3. Scalable, Serverless Architecture: Forge’s serverless model allows Mria CRM to scale efficiently as user demands grow, providing consistent performance without infrastructure overhead.
4. Seamless Permissions Alignment: By fully respecting Jira’s permission schemes, Mria CRM ensures users only access customer and project data they are authorized to see.
This Forge-based development approach positions Mria CRM as a future-proof solution, designed to evolve alongside Jira’s cloud ecosystem and deliver a comprehensive, integrated CRM experience for sales, support, and delivery teams.
Mria Labs continues active development of Mria CRM with plans for an Atlassian Marketplace launch in the near future. Jira users and Atlassian partners are invited to follow the company’s progress and discover how the app will transform customer management within Jira.
For more information and updates, visit https://mriacrm.com/.
Contact
Mria Labs Inc.Contact
Anton Storozhuk
+13024870988
https://mriacrm.com
