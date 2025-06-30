Cal Coast Cares Foundation Awards Over $200,000 in Scholarships to Local Students in 2025
San Diego, CA, June 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In a significant boost for higher education in Southern California, the Cal Coast Cares Foundation has awarded more than $200,000 in scholarships to 82 local students, including 32 current or former foster youth, reaffirming its commitment to supporting academic excellence and community leadership.
The non-profit foundation provides these scholarships to help college-bound high school seniors, foster students, and current college students pursue their educational goals. Recipients were chosen for their dedication to academics, leadership, and service. Foster students who meet academic requirements will be eligible for additional support in their second year. A full list of this year’s scholarship recipients can be found at https://www.calcoastcu.org/community/cal-coast-cares-foundation/
“This scholarship means so much to me,” said Charlotte Lourey, a senior at Valhalla High School in El Cajon who will be attending UCLA. “It will allow me to follow my dreams of studying history, literature, politics, and philosophy, and help me to eventually attend law school and focus all my energy on higher education.
The foundation’s investment in students reflects its long-standing mission to empower young learners through financial support and mentorship.
“Providing scholarships is more than financial aid – it is an investment in their future, their potential, and the positive impact they will make in our community,” said Penney Newell, Cal Coast Cares Foundation Manager.
Beyond scholarships, the foundation also supports educators, awarding $75,000 in grants earlier this year for innovative classroom projects in the STREAM fields (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, and Math). Since its inception in 2015, the Cal Coast Cares Foundation has awarded more than $1.3 million in scholarships and grants to ensure that local students and educators have access to resources that foster academic success.
The Cal Coast Cares Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides vital support to students and educators. To donate or learn more about its mission, visit https://www.calcoastcu.org/community/cal-coast-cares-foundation/
About California Coast Credit Union
Founded in 1929 by San Diego teachers, California Coast Credit Union is the county’s longest-serving financial institution, boasting more than $3 billion in assets and nearly 200,000 members. As a not-for-profit organization, California Coast provides financial education and remains committed to improving the lives of community members across seven Southern California counties.
For more information, visit www.calcoastcu.org or call (877) 495-1600.
Contact
California Coast Credit UnionContact
Robert Scheid
858-636-5132
www.calcoastcu.org
