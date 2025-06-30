Wonderfilled Launches New Era of Transmedia Storytelling with Prism-Led Mythic Universe

Professor Prism launches the Prism Era July 1 with a 32-track dance album, four new RPG books, a mythic opera, and a live game event at EGGcon 2. Blending music, mythology, and immersive storytelling, this transmedia campaign signals a bold new creative vision from the founder of Wonderfilled, Inc.