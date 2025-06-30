Wonderfilled Launches New Era of Transmedia Storytelling with Prism-Led Mythic Universe
Professor Prism launches the Prism Era July 1 with a 32-track dance album, four new RPG books, a mythic opera, and a live game event at EGGcon 2. Blending music, mythology, and immersive storytelling, this transmedia campaign signals a bold new creative vision from the founder of Wonderfilled, Inc.
Tampa, FL, June 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Creator, entrepreneur, performer, and themed entertainment designer Stephen E. Dinehart IV returns to the public stage under his artistic persona Profesor Prism, launching a visionary transmedia campaign that includes the release of a new dance music album, a series of roleplaying game books, a mythic opera, and live gameplay events. These projects emerge through his independent studio Wonderfilled, Inc., originally founded in Florida in 2018 and now headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.
Temple Of Booty: A Cosmic Dance Ritual
On July 1, Professor Prism releases Temple of Booty, a 32-track electro-funk dance album available worldwide on all major streaming platforms. The album blends Detroit booty bass, Miami freestyle, and ghetto tech music into a high-energy, body-positive sonic ritual inspired by the parties of old. Developed over the past year, Temple of Booty marks the return of the Professor Prism persona—originally introduced over a decade ago in the transmedia performance piece Pinky Elefante. The music is celebratory, mature, and intentionally immersive: a soundscape designed for movement, release, and mythic transformation.
The Broken Road: A New Chapter In GiantLands
Also launching this July is The Broken Road, the first official adventure module for the GiantLands roleplaying game. Co-written by James M. Ward, Stephen E. Dinehart IV, and Penny Williams, the module expands the mythos and mechanics of the world first introduced in 2021, developed in collaboration with some of the genre’s foundational creators. The Broken Road is the first in a new series of four books being published this month, all contributing to the revitalization and re-centering of the GiantLands universe around inclusive, imaginative storytelling.
“I originally created GiantLands as something for younger players,” says Dinehart. “But I encountered a lot of toxic gatekeeping and ideological resistance, from those who truly fear change. As such, I’m choosing to move forward by rebuilding the world I imagined—this time with a broader audience in mind and staying true to artistic values.”
Rise of Marduk: Enuma Elish – The Next Opera
In addition to game and music releases, July also marks the premiere of Dinehart’s second mythic opera, Rise of Marduk: Enuma Elish. Following the success of Throne of Ninurta, which debuted on January 1, this new work reinterprets the Babylonian creation epic through the lens of generative AI, contemporary music, and ritual performance. The opera is the second entry in a long-form mythic cycle that merges ancient storytelling with modern media technologies. Developed in collaboration with AI and poetic composition tools, Rise of Marduk continues Dinehart’s exploration of sacred drama for the digital age.
GiantLands Returns To Lake Geneva at EGGcon 2
Fans and players will have the opportunity to experience GiantLands live at EGGcon 2, held in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin from July 24–27. The convention will feature gameplay hosted by Dinehart and his collaborator Penny Williams, showcasing new material from The Broken Road and other upcoming releases. The appearance at EGGcon marks a return to the birthplace of tabletop roleplaying games and a symbolic step forward in reclaiming the form for new generations of storytellers.
Toward A New Kind Of Theme Park
These releases represent a larger long-term vision: the creation of a real-world theme park and temple complex also built around original intellectual property, ritual storytelling, and embodied myth. Having contributed to projects such as Universal’s Super Nintendo World, Dinehart’s goal is to move beyond IP licensing into something deeper—spaces where the story lives and breathes, driven by guests.
The Prism Era Begins
The launch of these works also signifies Dinehart’s full departure from partnerships that no longer reflect his values, catalyzing into a personal and creative transformation. Through a return to Profesor Prism, Dinehart now speaks to a broader spectrum of players, dreamers, artists, and seekers.
“This is for the ones who still believe in wonder,” Prism says.“For those who know the old world is gone. This is a time of change, who will you become?”
About Profesor Prism
Profesor Prism is the radiant creative persona of Stephen E. Dinehart IV, a multidisciplinary artist, composer, narrative designer, and founder of Wonderfilled, Inc and Alien Ranch Pictures. His work spans theme parks, opera, games, and music, all rooted in immersive storytelling and spiritual play. Through Prism, Dinehart invites audiences to imagine radiant futures beyond the limits of genre, media, or tradition.
Contact
