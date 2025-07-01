Bloxtel Makes a Novel Contribution to the Field of AI
Telecom startup introduces brain-inspired AI mechanism to boost autonomous 5G systems.
San Francisco, CA, July 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bloxtel Inc., a next-generation telecom infrastructure company, announced a significant AI development as part of its mission to build a global, decentralized and autonomous mobile network.
Bloxtel has already built a decentralized telecom stack (including 5G RAN, Core, and OSS/BSS) integrated with its patented dSIM® technology. In its pursuit to enhance autonomy through AI integration into its all-in-one 5G access point hardware, the company engineered a novel AI mechanism with far-reaching implications. What began as a telecom innovation has evolved into a novel contribution that extends into the broader field of AI.
AI is enabling autonomous networks as the $1.7T telecom industry heads toward 6G.
The telecom industry is rapidly becoming AI-native by integrating Machine Learning (ML) models into 5G networks to pave the way for 6G by 2030. Vertically integrating AI across the complete telecom stack has the potential to:
Streamline operations (e.g., spectral efficiency, automated planning and maintenance)
Boost productivity (e.g., faster issue resolution, reduced manual workflows)
Improve security (e.g., decentralized identity, malware, anomaly or threat detection)
Enhance customer experience (e.g., service personalization, QoS improvement)
Major players in the telecom industry are racing to adopt AI. The AI-RAN Alliance, launched in 2024, already includes over 100 members with founding organizations such as AI chip vendor NVIDIA, telecom vendors Nokia and Ericsson, mobile operators T-Mobile and SoftBank, and hyperscalers Microsoft and Amazon. The Alliance’s mission is to apply AI to enhance and automate Radio Access Network (RAN) performance while enabling new AI-driven applications. AI is in fact transforming the entire industry with ML models being embedded across the telecom stack, from 5G RAN and Core to OSS/BSS. Deep learning technologies used by the telecom industry include Transformers with LLMs for maintenance prediction, Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) for radio frequency signal processing, and Reinforcement Learning (RL) for autonomous RAN control.
“Every telecom vendor in the world is implementing a holistic AI strategy to stay ahead of the competition, including developing foundational models, architectures, and mechanisms. Bloxtel as a technology innovator is no different. We had to dig into every idea we had to get here,” said Izzo Wane, Co-Founder and CEO of Bloxtel.
Bloxtel has pioneered a novel activation function for artificial neural networks inspired by ephaptic coupling, a non-synaptic communication mechanism observed in the brain. This technology enables structured intra-layer modulation between artificial neurons, adding a new dimension to the traditional synaptic learning process. While neural network architectures have evolved, their core communication paradigm via weighted synaptic connections has remained fundamentally the same since Frank Rosenblatt invented the perceptron in the late 1950s. This complementary intra-layer communication channel represents a leap forward in the evolution of neural dynamics and computation. The easily pluggable ephaptic coupling AI mechanism can improve synchronization and performance across model types (e.g., LLMs, CNNs, RL agents) without architecture changes and remains adaptive after inference, enabling autonomous AI systems. Models using this patent-pending mechanism are referred to as Ephaptically Coupled Artificial Neural Networks (EC-ANNs).
Preliminary results across multiple domains are striking:
−74.65% perplexity in language modeling (GPT-2, WikiText-103)
+3.08% accuracy in image classification (ResNet-18, ImageNet-100)
+6.67% average reward in reinforcement learning (PPO, Walker2d-v5)
These performance improvements were achieved with minimal parameter overhead: ~0.5% for GPT-2, ~2.2% for ResNet-18, and ~0.98% for PPO. Initial ablation studies demonstrate that ephaptic coupling provides a highly efficient means of architectural enhancement compared to conventional width expansion.
As compute cost becomes the primary bottleneck in training and scaling deep learning models, EC-ANNs may offer a more efficient path forward. Faster convergence and leaner architectures could save hyperscalers and enterprises millions annually while significantly reducing the energy footprint of AI workloads in data centers. For any industry, the ability to train models using fewer resources is a strategic advantage. As AI, blockchain, and next-generation telecom continue to converge, Bloxtel sees its ephaptic AI mechanism as a core layer of the decentralized intelligent infrastructure of the future. By accelerating learning while lowering cost, EC-ANNs can help realign the economics of AI and unlock the potential of a truly global, decentralized autonomous 5G and 6G network.
Next steps include expanding testing across longer time horizons, performing more rigorous ablation studies, and benchmarking on large-scale industrial models and datasets in partnership with leading organizations in the AI community. After this next phase of testing, Bloxtel plans to release developer tools to help AI/ML engineers integrate this new technology into their existing models, workflows, and production pipelines.
Bloxtel is already integrating this new technology into an AI predictive maintenance system built into its 5G Access Points. This solution leverages the ephaptic coupling–inspired AI mechanism to enhance fault detection, forecast infrastructure wear, and enable self-healing behaviors across 5G and edge components. By analyzing logs from 5G Core, RAN, and OSS/BSS systems, the built-in AI agent applies proprietary ML models to predict outages before they occur, reduce manual interventions, extend hardware lifespan, and maintain network uptime in decentralized deployments.
The technical paper on ephaptic coupling applied to AI is available online for peer review at the following link: http://bloxtel.ai
About Bloxtel
Founded in 2022, Bloxtel is pioneering a new era of intelligent mobile infrastructure by integrating blockchain, AI, and plug-and-play 5G technology. The company empowers communities, businesses, and operators to deploy secure, decentralized and autonomous mobile networks without relying on legacy telecom systems, enabling private connectivity, local control, and global interoperability.
