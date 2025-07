Licor Zone Mexico Celebrates $150 Million Strategic Alliance with the World’s Leading Producer of Alcohol-Free Spirits According the Spirits Business - London

Miami, FL, July 06, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Licor Zone Mexico, a leading distributor of premium spirits and beverages in Latin America, is proud to announce the signing of a historic $150 million partnership agreement with the world’s leading producer of alcohol-free spirits.This high-impact alliance marks a major turning point in the beverage industry, as it brings together two visionary companies focused on innovation, market expansion, and redefining the drinking experience for a new generation of consumers.Global Reach, Legendary BrandsLicor Zone Mexico is proud to distribute some of the most iconic and globally renowned brands in the spirits industry, including:Tequila Casa AmigosChivas RegalBuchanan’sJohnnie WalkerBallantine’sJameson Irish WhiskeyThe GlenlivetJ&B RareJack Daniel’sAbsolut VodkaCirocGrey GooseSmirnoffBaileys Irish CreamHennessy CognacMoët & Chandon ChampagneCorona, Heineken, and over 100 additional premium brands in whisky, tequila, vodka, rum, gin, beer, and RTDs (ready-to-drink beverages).With a robust network of over 15,000 liquor stores across Mexico, Licor Zone is a pillar of the industry, offering quality, consistency, and unmatched service to clients across Latin America and beyond.Global Export CapabilitiesLicor Zone’s dedicated export division enables the company to supply:Ship chandlers, hotels, embassies, and duty-free operators in China, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and AfricaMajor retail and wholesale distributors worldwide, offering both alcoholic and non-alcoholic solutionsWhether for cruise lines, offshore platforms, luxury resorts, or national chains, Licor Zone ensures efficient, reliable, and tailored logistics across continents.A Bold New Chapter in Zero-Proof InnovationThe partnership, valued at $150 million, marks a strategic pivot toward the future of mindful drinking. It supports the introduction of cutting-edge alcohol-free alternatives that replicate the experience of traditional liquors — delivering familiar flavors and sensations, without any alcohol.This collaboration will:Bring a full portfolio of zero-proof spirits to thousands of retail outlets across MexicoLeverage Licor Zone’s export infrastructure to distribute these products worldwidePromote wellness, innovation, and inclusivity in beverage choicesExecutive Comment“This partnership is not just a business deal — it’s a shared vision,” said a Licor Zone spokesperson. “Together, we are meeting the demand of a new generation seeking premium experiences without compromise. We’re excited to lead the transformation of the global spirits market.”Media Contact:Licor Zone Mexico – International Export DivisionEmail: gerencia@licorzone.com.mxWebsite: www.licorzone.com.mx