Licor Zone Mexico Celebrates $150 Million Strategic Alliance with the World’s Leading Producer of Alcohol-Free Spirits According the Spirits Business - London

Miami, FL, July 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Licor Zone Mexico, a leading distributor of premium spirits and beverages in Latin America, is proud to announce the signing of a historic $150 million partnership agreement with the world’s leading producer of alcohol-free spirits.
This high-impact alliance marks a major turning point in the beverage industry, as it brings together two visionary companies focused on innovation, market expansion, and redefining the drinking experience for a new generation of consumers.
Global Reach, Legendary Brands
Licor Zone Mexico is proud to distribute some of the most iconic and globally renowned brands in the spirits industry, including:
Tequila Casa Amigos
Chivas Regal
Buchanan’s
Johnnie Walker
Ballantine’s
Jameson Irish Whiskey
The Glenlivet
J&B Rare
Jack Daniel’s
Absolut Vodka
Ciroc
Grey Goose
Smirnoff
Baileys Irish Cream
Hennessy Cognac
Moët & Chandon Champagne
Corona, Heineken, and over 100 additional premium brands in whisky, tequila, vodka, rum, gin, beer, and RTDs (ready-to-drink beverages).
With a robust network of over 15,000 liquor stores across Mexico, Licor Zone is a pillar of the industry, offering quality, consistency, and unmatched service to clients across Latin America and beyond.
Global Export Capabilities
Licor Zone’s dedicated export division enables the company to supply:
Ship chandlers, hotels, embassies, and duty-free operators in China, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa
Major retail and wholesale distributors worldwide, offering both alcoholic and non-alcoholic solutions
Whether for cruise lines, offshore platforms, luxury resorts, or national chains, Licor Zone ensures efficient, reliable, and tailored logistics across continents.
A Bold New Chapter in Zero-Proof Innovation
The partnership, valued at $150 million, marks a strategic pivot toward the future of mindful drinking. It supports the introduction of cutting-edge alcohol-free alternatives that replicate the experience of traditional liquors — delivering familiar flavors and sensations, without any alcohol.
This collaboration will:
Bring a full portfolio of zero-proof spirits to thousands of retail outlets across Mexico
Leverage Licor Zone’s export infrastructure to distribute these products worldwide
Promote wellness, innovation, and inclusivity in beverage choices
Executive Comment
“This partnership is not just a business deal — it’s a shared vision,” said a Licor Zone spokesperson. “Together, we are meeting the demand of a new generation seeking premium experiences without compromise. We’re excited to lead the transformation of the global spirits market.”
Media Contact:
Licor Zone Mexico – International Export Division
Email: gerencia@licorzone.com.mx
Website: www.licorzone.com.mx
Brian Orozco Calzada
3481341795
licorzone.com.mx/
call me at +19566917252 this is my US Phone number.
