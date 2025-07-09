Avalon Energy Group and Sulzer Form Strategic Alliance and Partnership to Advance Global Production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel
Avalon selects BioFlux™ technology for its 100 KTA Sustainable Aviation Fuel project in Uruguayand secures global right to deploy BioFlux technology in SAF plants across Latin America, India, South Africa, Kenya, Eswatini, and the United States. Sulzer licenses BioFlux technology globally under an exclusive cooperation agreement with Duke Technologies LLC.
Boston, MA, July 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Avalon Energy Group LLC (“Avalon”), a U.S.-based developer of integrated sustainable energy projects, and Sulzer Chemtech (“Sulzer”), a global leader in separation and mixing technology, today announced the signing of a Strategic Alliance and Partnership Agreement to scale up the production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Under the agreement, Avalon has selected BioFlux™ technology for its portfolio of SAF projects currently under development worldwide which will lead to a commercial technology licensing agreement with Sulzer.
The partnership’s first project will be Avalon’s flagship biorefinery in Uruguay. This pioneering facility is designed to be fully integrated, from the cultivation of dedicated non-edible oilseed crops to the production of low-carbon SAF. The project will utilize oil from Camelina sativa, a non-edible crop, as the primary feedstock, establishing a secure and sustainable supply chain that avoids impact on food resources.
“This strategic alliance with Sulzer is a major step forward in our mission to decarbonize the aviation industry,” said Irshad Ahmed, President & CEO of Avalon Energy Group. “Sulzer’s BioFlux™ technology is a best-in-class, proven solution that will enable us to produce SAF efficiently and cost-effectively. Our Uruguay project will be the first of many, serving as a model for how to build a vertically integrated, sustainable, and scalable platform for SAF production. We are thrilled to partner with a world-class technology provider like Sulzer to bring our vision to life and meet the growing global demand for clean aviation fuel.”
Avalon is actively developing a pipeline of similar SAF projects in key locations, including India, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), and Illinois, USA. The alliance with Sulzer provides a standardized, state-of-the-art technology framework that will accelerate the development and deployment of these facilities.
“We are proud to partner with Avalon Energy Group on their ambitious global rollout of SAF projects,” said Ilja Mikenberg, Global Head Process Solutions at Sulzer Chemtech. “Avalon’s innovative approach to integrating agriculture with biofuel production is a perfect match for our BioFlux™ technology, which is designed to process renewable feedstocks with high efficiency and reliability. The Uruguay project, with its use of Camelina sativa, is a landmark initiative that will showcase the immense potential for creating a truly sustainable aviation fuel value chain. We look forward to supporting Avalon as they set a new standard for the industry.”
BioFlux technology, developed by Duke Technologies LLC in the United States and globally licensed by Sulzer Chemtech, features a proprietary liquid-full reactor design that optimizes hydrogen availability and eliminates the need for a vapor recycle loop. This unique configuration, combined with advanced catalyst innovations, enhances yield, extends catalyst life, and significantly reduces production costs.
About Avalon Energy Group LLC
Avalon Energy Group LLC, part of the Auris-Avalon Group of Companies, develops commercial-scale integrated agriculture-biofuel eco-industrial parks to produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), biodiesel, and green hydrogen. With roots in the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Avalon is committed to producing renewable energy with the lowest carbon intensity and cost by leveraging innovative technologies and dedicated agricultural strategies. The company has a growing portfolio of projects in the Americas, Africa, and Asia. For more information, visit www.avalonbioenergy.com. Avalon Energy Group LLC, 75 State Street, Suite 100, Boston, Massachusetts 02109, United States of America.
About Sulzer
Sulzer is a global leader in critical applications for core infrastructure and processes for large essential industries around the world. We ensure the security, quality and durability of critical goods and services by supporting energy security, natural resource management and efficiencies in process industries. This in turn supports the transition to a circular economy. Our integrated solutions add significant value by enabling energy efficiency, carbon emissions and pollution reduction, and process efficiency improvements. Customers benefit from our commitment to innovation, performance and quality through our responsive network of 160 world-class manufacturing facilities and service centers across the globe. Sulzer has been headquartered in Winterthur, Switzerland, since 1834. In 2024, our 13’500 employees delivered revenues of CHF 3.5 billion.
Inquiries:
Avalon Project Development and Partnerships: Irshad Ahmed, President & CEO
Phone +1 617 955 0020, iahmed@avalonbioenergy.com
This document may contain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, projections of financial developments, market activity, or future performance of products and solutions containing risks and uncertainties.
These forward-looking statements are subject to change based on known or unknown risks and various other factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ materially from the statements made herein.
