Forbes Recognized Billion Dollar Bank Selects IronOrbit as Trusted IT Partner to Power Cloud Transformation
Anaheim Hills, CA, July 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- IronOrbit, a recognized leader in Desktop as a Service (DaaS), is proud to announce its strategic partnership with one of the largest and most respected financial institutions in the Pacific. A leading U.S. bank with billions in assets and recognition from Forbes as one of America’s Best Banks has selected IronOrbit to modernize its IT infrastructure, accelerate digital transformation, and enhance compliance and security across its operations.
By leveraging IronOrbit’s Gartner-recognized Desktop as a Service (DaaS) cloud desktops INFINITY Workspaces this bank will unlock the full potential of the cloud while adhering to the stringent governance, compliance, and cybersecurity standards required in the banking sector. IronOrbit’s SOC 2 Type 2 certified infrastructure, combined with its multi-layered, zero-trust security framework, ensures that the banks’ systems, data, and end-user environments remain fully protected and audit-ready.
"As a financial leader in the Pacific, this institution needs a cloud partner that not only understands the complexities of the banking industry but also delivers unmatched security, reliability, and compliance,” said Alexander Saca, CEO at IronOrbit. “We’re honored to support them in this mission-critical transition and to play a part in modernizing their IT operations.”
This partnership underscores IronOrbit’s growing presence in the financial services industry and its commitment to empowering regulated institutions with secure, high-performance cloud solutions this banks adoption of IronOrbit’s infrastructure marks a major step forward in creating a more agile, scalable, and future-ready banking environment.
About IronOrbit
IronOrbit is a leading cloud service provider specializing in fully managed, cloud-hosted workspaces tailored for highly regulated and security-sensitive industries. Backed by a proven track record of excellence and consecutive recognition in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Desktop as a Service (DaaS), IronOrbit delivers secure, compliant, and performance-optimized cloud solutions—custom-built to meet the demands of industries like banking, finance, and government. With its recent expansion into a Honolulu-based data center, IronOrbit is now uniquely positioned to better serve its growing customer base across Hawaii and the Pacific. To learn more visit www.ironorbit.com.
Contact
IronOrbit
Kamron Naderkhani
1-949-209-5321
www.ironorbit.com
sales@ironorbit.com
