Cooper Machinery Services Acquires Plant Process Machine Works (PPMW)
Expanding our capabilities in the process & reciprocating compressor market.
Houston, TX, July 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cooper Machinery Services (“Cooper”), today announced the acquisition of Plant Process Machine Works (PPMW), a premier reciprocating compressor service and engineering company.
Formerly owned by Rotating Machinery Services, Inc. (RMS), PPMW brings a long-standing reputation for excellence, innovation, and exceptional customer service in the reciprocating compressor space. PPMW consistently delivers high-quality engineered solutions and has established itself as a trusted partner across various industries.
PPMW has extensive experience working on Cooper’s O.E.M. equipment, as well as a wide range of non-O.E.M. equipment, including Dresser-Rand, Clark, Ingersoll Rand, and Worthington. Their deep technical expertise and broad service capabilities perfectly complement Cooper’s mission to deliver best-in-class solutions to customers. By joining forces, we are expanding our process capabilities and strengthening our standing as the industry expert in compression equipment. The PPMW team’s knowledge, experience, and commitment to excellence are invaluable assets that will enhance the level of service our customers have come to expect.
“This acquisition further expands our capabilities in the reciprocating compression space and reinforces our position as the go-to partner for process and gas compression equipment,” said Scott Buckhout, CEO of Cooper. “We welcome Richard King and the PPMW team to Cooper and are excited about the opportunities ahead.”
Cooper would like to thank the entire PPMW organization, RMS, and everyone involved in making this transition possible. We look forward to building on the strong foundation PPMW has created and continuing to support our customers with expertise and service.
About PPMW
Plant Process Machine Works (PPMW) is a leading provider of reciprocating compressor services, delivering comprehensive repair, engineering, and field support solutions. With a strong focus on reliability and performance, PPMW helps customers maintain and optimize critical compression equipment. The company’s experienced team brings decades of practical expertise in diagnostics, equipment restoration, and precision component manufacturing. In November 2023, PPMW was acquired by Rotating Machinery Services (RMS), further enhancing its technical capabilities and expanding its footprint within the reciprocating compression market. Today, PPMW joins Cooper Machinery Services, strengthening Cooper’s position as the expert in reciprocating compression solutions and enhancing its ability to serve both O.E.M. and non-O.E.M. equipment needs across the industry.
About Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Machinery Services is the original equipment manufacturer (“O.E.M.”) and supplier of parts, services, and emissions reduction technologies to a large installed base of highly respected engine-compressor brands. The company’s O.E.M. brands include AJAX®, Cooper-Bessemer®, Enterprise®, Gemini®, Superior®, TSI®, and Texcentric®. They are a major supplier of after-sale support for non-Cooper engine-compressor brands such as CAT G3600, Clark, Ingersoll Rand, Waukesha VHP, and Worthington. Manufacturing is conducted in its facilities in Houston, Texas, Salina, Kansas, and McPherson, Kansas, while onsite services are delivered through its extensive network of field technicians operating out of fully equipped repair and overhaul shops strategically located around the world. Cooper Machinery Services is a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management.
