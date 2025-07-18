Queens-Based PRIME Mēt Steakhouse Rooftop Lounge Now Open Until 2 AM Thursdays to Saturdays
Now open until 2 a.m. Thursdays - Saturdays, PRIME Mēt Steakhouse Rooftop lounge offers a classy atmosphere and breathtaking skyline views, making it one of the top rooftop bars in Flushing, Queens. Finding the perfect rooftop bar to take in the stunning skyline of New York City can be a challenge, especially in Flushing.
Flushing, NY, July 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- PRIME Mēt Steakhouse, a rooftop bar in Flushing located atop the Renaissance Hotel, has officially extended its rooftop lounge hours to 2 a.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. As one of the few rooftop bars in Flushing Queens, PRIME Mēt is quickly becoming a top choice for locals and visitors looking for elevated nightlife and dining experiences in the area.
The management team at PRIME Mēt notes that the extended hours were introduced to meet growing demand for late-night rooftop bars in Queens. Positioned as both a high-end steakhouse and a scenic rooftop lounge, the venue offers a unique alternative to bars in Flushing, New York that traditionally lack skyline views.
“The demand for rooftop bars in Flushing NY has grown, especially during the warmer months,” said a senior Marriott executive. “Since PRIME Mēt is located on the 12th floor of the Renaissance Hotel, it’s ideally positioned to meet the rooftop season demand from both hotel guests and local rooftop seekers. We wanted to offer something different—an upscale rooftop experience that blends craft cocktails, live music, and panoramic views.”
Rooftop Queens: Elevated Dining with Live Entertainment
Located in the heart of downtown Flushing, this rooftop Queens destination offers live music performances every Thursday to Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., followed by late-night bar service until 2 a.m. Guests can enjoy the restaurant’s full dinner menu, including its signature dry-aged steaks, alongside a curated selection of wines and craft cocktails.
The terrace design, with its ambient lighting and open-air layout, offers a striking setting for dates, social gatherings, or private events. Unlike many other bars in Flushing NY, PRIME Mēt’s rooftop provides unobstructed skyline views that are particularly popular during sunset and nighttime hours.
Bars in Flushing Queens: A Distinct Offering
While the Flushing nightlife scene continues to expand, rooftop bars remain rare. PRIME Mēt stands out among bars in Flushing Queens by offering a versatile space that functions as a fine dining restaurant, rooftop lounge, and late-night bar.
"We're proud to be part of a new wave of rooftop lounges in Queens that prioritize quality, ambiance, and a sense of occasion," added the spokesperson.
The rooftop has also become a favored spot for private parties and corporate gatherings, thanks to its flexible seating arrangements and elevated service.
Visit One of the Top Flushing Rooftop Bars
For those searching for rooftop Flushing venues that combine luxury, music, and memorable views, PRIME Mēt Steakhouse offers a well-rounded experience. The rooftop lounge is open until 2 a.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, making it a reliable option for late-night plans in Flushing.
Located on the 12th floor of the Renaissance Hotel at 133-36 37th Ave., Flushing, NY 11354, PRIME Mēt continues to redefine what bars in Flushing can offer.
For more information or to make a reservation, call (718) 898-6666 or visit www.primemetny.com.
Visit One of the Top Flushing Rooftop Bars
For those searching for rooftop Flushing venues that combine luxury, music, and memorable views, PRIME Mēt Steakhouse offers a well-rounded experience. The rooftop lounge is open until 2 a.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, making it a reliable option for late-night plans in Flushing.
Located on the 12th floor of the Renaissance Hotel at 133-36 37th Ave., Flushing, NY 11354, PRIME Mēt continues to redefine what bars in Flushing can offer.
For more information or to make a reservation, call (718) 898-6666 or visit www.primemetny.com.
Contact
Categories