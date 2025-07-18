Queens-Based PRIME Mēt Steakhouse Rooftop Lounge Now Open Until 2 AM Thursdays to Saturdays

Now open until 2 a.m. Thursdays - Saturdays, PRIME Mēt Steakhouse Rooftop lounge offers a classy atmosphere and breathtaking skyline views, making it one of the top rooftop bars in Flushing, Queens. Finding the perfect rooftop bar to take in the stunning skyline of New York City can be a challenge, especially in Flushing.