Mria Labs Releases First Public UI Preview of Mria CRM for Jira
Mria Labs has published the first visual UI preview of its upcoming product, Mria CRM for Jira. The preview includes real interface screenshots of the four core modules: Leads, Deals, Contacts, and Companies. These modules are designed to support the full customer journey inside Jira. This is the first public look at the product ahead of its planned Fall 2025 launch.
Dover, DE, July 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mria Labs has published the first visual preview of its upcoming product, Mria CRM for Jira, offering early insight into how the company is building a fully Jira-native customer relationship management system.
The preview showcases four core modules that will form the foundation of the product: Leads, Deals, Contacts, and Companies. These modules are already functioning within the system and demonstrate the product’s focus on helping teams manage the entire customer lifecycle directly inside Jira, without relying on external CRM tools or third-party integrations.
Mria CRM enters a growing market of software teams looking to consolidate workflows and reduce tool sprawl. Many sales and customer-facing teams still rely on disconnected CRM platforms, which often require complex integrations or manual syncing with Jira. Mria Labs is addressing this gap by building a CRM that functions as a natural extension of Jira, bringing sales and delivery into one connected system.
“This preview is not a concept or a mockup,” said Anton Storozhuk, CEO and Founder of Mria Labs. “It reflects what we’ve already built and what’s already working. We want to show users how Mria CRM is taking shape as a real solution, not just an idea.”
The visual preview includes screenshots and explanations of how the four modules work individually and as part of a connected system. It also outlines upcoming features currently in development, including activities tracking, reporting, Jira issue integration, a products catalog, and advanced permission controls.
The product is expected to launch in fall 2025. Mria Labs will continue to share updates as development progresses.
To view the full preview, visit the official announcement:
https://mriacrm.com/mria-crm-for-jira-releases-visual-preview-of-core-modules/
To learn more about the product and subscribe for launch updates, visit the Mria CRM for Jira product page:
https://mriacrm.com/product/
Anton Storozhuk
+1 302-487-0988
https://mriacrm.com
Multimedia
Mria CRM for Jira: Visual Preview of Core Modules
This presentation contains real UI screenshots of the four core modules in Mria CRM for Jira: Leads, Deals, Contacts, and Companies. It shows how the system is structured, how records connect, and how the interface is being built to work natively inside Jira.
