Mria Labs Releases First Public UI Preview of Mria CRM for Jira

Mria Labs has published the first visual UI preview of its upcoming product, Mria CRM for Jira. The preview includes real interface screenshots of the four core modules: Leads, Deals, Contacts, and Companies. These modules are designed to support the full customer journey inside Jira. This is the first public look at the product ahead of its planned Fall 2025 launch.