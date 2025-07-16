Ensurance.com Announces Upcoming Launch of AI-Assisted Demand & Lead Generation Platform That Directly Connects Insurance Agents and Shoppers
New Platform Enables Licensed Insurance Agents to List Nationwide, Expand Their Reach, and Access a Steady Stream of High-Intent Shoppers Directly, Supporting Growth and Reinforcing Their Role as Trusted Local Experts
Newport Beach, CA, July 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ensurance.com, a demand and lead generation platform designed to connect insurance shoppers directly with skilled and licensed insurance agencies nationwide, is set to launch soon. The platform offers a streamlined and transparent experience for both consumers and agents, empowering shoppers to connect directly with the agency that best fits their needs.
Ensurance aims to reshape how people find and choose insurance by fostering valuable connections, now with the added benefit of agents being able to showcase their services across all states where they hold active licenses.
"Ensurance.com is transforming the way insurance agents grow their businesses by using AI-assisted search to connect shoppers directly with agents," said Ethel Cohen, CEO of Ensurance Incorporated. "Having their agencies listed gives agents greater social proof, increased exposure, and stronger branding opportunities. Instead of chasing leads, high-intent shoppers will go directly to them through our platform. Our established branded website attracts serious buyers and helps agents expand their reach by listing their services in every state where they are licensed."
Key Features of the Platform:
Lead Generation with Potential Exclusivity: Agencies may receive qualified, high-quality leads and potentially exclusive access based on their account status.
AI-Assisted Consumer Interface: AI powered chatbot and search bar that helps shoppers find agencies that best meet their specific insurance needs.
Multi-State Listings: Agents can list their services in every state they’re licensed, increasing visibility beyond their local and other licensed areas.
Direct Communication: Shoppers can contact matched agencies directly, eliminating the middleman and fostering transparent communication.
Premium Placement Opportunities: Early registrants may receive featured listings and placement advantages on the platform.
Early Access Now Open for Agents Ahead of Platform Launch
Ensurance.com is now offering early access to agents. The first 100 agents who sign up will receive exclusive perks, including early access discounts and premium visibility on the platform. More details will be announced.
"We’re providing agents an opportunity to get a head start," said Cohen. "With AI serving as the new gateway to connect with interested shoppers, ensurance.com offers agents access to a steady stream of leads — ultimately, the insurance agent remains the destination for high-trust transactions and expertise."
The official launch date will be announced soon. Agents interested in signing up now or learning more can submit and inquiry thru the contact us by visiting ensurance.com
For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Ethel Cohen, CEO of Ensurance Incorporated, please contact pr@ensurance.com
About Ensurance Incorporated
Ensurance Incorporated is the company behind ensurance.com, an online platform designed to directly connect insurance shoppers with skilled and licensed insurance agencies. The platform offers a user-friendly way for agencies to grow their business by potentially providing access to leads, fostering direct communication, offering potential exclusivity, and allowing them to list their services in all states where they are licensed.
Media Contact:
Jessel Renolayan
PR Manager
pr@ensurance.com
Ensurance aims to reshape how people find and choose insurance by fostering valuable connections, now with the added benefit of agents being able to showcase their services across all states where they hold active licenses.
"Ensurance.com is transforming the way insurance agents grow their businesses by using AI-assisted search to connect shoppers directly with agents," said Ethel Cohen, CEO of Ensurance Incorporated. "Having their agencies listed gives agents greater social proof, increased exposure, and stronger branding opportunities. Instead of chasing leads, high-intent shoppers will go directly to them through our platform. Our established branded website attracts serious buyers and helps agents expand their reach by listing their services in every state where they are licensed."
Key Features of the Platform:
Lead Generation with Potential Exclusivity: Agencies may receive qualified, high-quality leads and potentially exclusive access based on their account status.
AI-Assisted Consumer Interface: AI powered chatbot and search bar that helps shoppers find agencies that best meet their specific insurance needs.
Multi-State Listings: Agents can list their services in every state they’re licensed, increasing visibility beyond their local and other licensed areas.
Direct Communication: Shoppers can contact matched agencies directly, eliminating the middleman and fostering transparent communication.
Premium Placement Opportunities: Early registrants may receive featured listings and placement advantages on the platform.
Early Access Now Open for Agents Ahead of Platform Launch
Ensurance.com is now offering early access to agents. The first 100 agents who sign up will receive exclusive perks, including early access discounts and premium visibility on the platform. More details will be announced.
"We’re providing agents an opportunity to get a head start," said Cohen. "With AI serving as the new gateway to connect with interested shoppers, ensurance.com offers agents access to a steady stream of leads — ultimately, the insurance agent remains the destination for high-trust transactions and expertise."
The official launch date will be announced soon. Agents interested in signing up now or learning more can submit and inquiry thru the contact us by visiting ensurance.com
For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Ethel Cohen, CEO of Ensurance Incorporated, please contact pr@ensurance.com
About Ensurance Incorporated
Ensurance Incorporated is the company behind ensurance.com, an online platform designed to directly connect insurance shoppers with skilled and licensed insurance agencies. The platform offers a user-friendly way for agencies to grow their business by potentially providing access to leads, fostering direct communication, offering potential exclusivity, and allowing them to list their services in all states where they are licensed.
Media Contact:
Jessel Renolayan
PR Manager
pr@ensurance.com
Contact
Ensurance IncorporatedContact
Jessel Renolayan
714-381-2284
www.ensurance.com
PR Manager
Jessel Renolayan
714-381-2284
www.ensurance.com
PR Manager
Multimedia
Categories