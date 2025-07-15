Interlink Commerce Revolutionizes ASN Creation with New Intuitive Drag-and-Drop Interface
This enhancement simplifies the complex process of building ASNs by allowing users to visually and intuitively structure their shipments. The main benefits highlighted are a significant reduction in errors, a faster workflow, and the ability to effortlessly meet the diverse and complex requirements of trading partners, ultimately saving time and preventing costly chargebacks.
Franklin, MA, July 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Interlink Commerce Revolutionizes ASN Creation with New Intuitive Drag-and-Drop Interface New visual designer empowers users to build complex Advanced Ship Notices effortlessly, reducing errors and saving significant time.
Interlink Commerce, a leader in supply chain integration solutions, today announced a groundbreaking enhancement to its user interface that enables users to automatically create complex and compliant Advanced Ship Notices (ASNs) with unprecedented ease. The new feature introduces an intuitive, drag-and-drop visual designer, transforming one of the most challenging aspects of shipping and logistics into a simple, error-free process.
The creation of detailed ASNs is a critical, yet often time-consuming and error-prone task for suppliers. The new Interlink Commerce interface directly addresses this challenge. By providing a visual workflow, the system allows users to effortlessly build ASN structures, including complex nested and multi-level packaging hierarchies. The drag-and-drop functionality simplifies the process of assigning items to specific cartons and pallets, providing a clear, real-time visual representation of the shipment.
“We listened to our customers who struggled with the complexities of meeting diverse ASN requirements for different trading partners,” said the owner of Interlink Commerce. “Our goal was to demystify the process. With this new visual ASN builder, we’ve replaced tedious manual data entry with an elegant drag-and-drop system. Users can now build a perfect, compliant ASN in a fraction of the time, allowing them to focus on getting their products out the door faster and with greater accuracy.”
Key features of the new ASN enhancement include:
Intuitive Visual Designer: A clear, graphical interface that allows users to see the structure of their shipment as they build it.
Drag-and-Drop Functionality: Simply drag items and packages to build cartons, place cartons on pallets, and construct entire shipments with ease.
Automated Complexity Management: The system automatically handles the complex requirements for hierarchical structures (e.g., Pack-Ship, Pick-and-Pack) required by major retailers and distributors.
Reduced Errors: By visualizing the ASN, users can easily spot and correct errors before transmission, preventing costly chargebacks and shipping delays.
This enhancement is designed to benefit both new and experienced logistics professionals by reducing training time and increasing overall operational efficiency. The feature is now available to all Interlink Commerce customers.
About Interlink Commerce Interlink Commerce provides innovative and powerful solutions that streamline supply chain processes. Specializing in Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and B2B integration, Interlink Commerce helps businesses of all sizes connect with their trading partners, automate document exchange, and optimize their logistics operations for greater efficiency and profitability.
Media Contact: Ryan Charles
rcharles@interlinkcommerce.com
800 432-6115
www.interlinkcommerce.com
