Content Meets Gaming? Ex-Fortnite Designer Teams Up With TikTok Star Pinkydoll to Launch “FanArcade”
New Platform Lets Fans Unlock Exclusive Influencer/Celebrity Content Through Gameplay, Earn Digital Currency, and Redeem Real-World Rewards
Brooklyn, NY, July 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- For the first time ever, gamers can unlock exclusive content from their favorite artist, influencers and celebrities by playing their video games. Today, gaming personality and former Fortnite developer Richie Branson announced the launch of FanArcade, an innovative content-and-gaming ecosystem, with NPC star Pinkydoll as the first influencer on the platform. FanArcade empowers influencers, celebrities, and artists to publish premium photos, videos, music and other interactive experiences that fans can unlock only by hitting in-game milestones—scoring points, defeating bosses, or completing challenges.
Pinkydoll’s debut game on the platform “Tap Dat” puts players on a frantic mission to keep her viewers up while she streams. Players can earn her digital currency $PINKY through gameplay and redeem their token balance on video chats with the TikTok icon herself. Through FanArcade, her fans can literally ‘level up’ to see what’s next in her world—whether it’s an exclusive photoshoot, behind-the-scenes content from her reality show work, or exclusive releases of songs she’s recorded.
You can view her new Arcade and explore all the possibilities at https://app.fanarcade.tv/creator/pinkydoll
“FanArcade was born from a simple idea: what if fans could earn access to exclusive content the same way they earn high scores in their favorite games?” said Richie Branson, CEO and co-founder of FanArcade. “We’re combining the engagement mechanics of interactive gaming with the direct support model of platforms like Patreon, sprinkled with the family-friendly fun of Chuck E. Cheese. The result is a thrilling new way for creators to connect with audiences—and for fans to be rewarded for their skills.”
A New Revenue Model for Creators
FanArcade’s token economy not only incentivizes play but also opens up fresh monetization channels. Aside from a flat subscription, fans can choose how much time to invest—earning influencer’s currency at their own pace—and unlock content according to what matters most to them. Creators can earn through Arcade Pass subscriptions and revenue generated from their own in-platform digital currency, which fans can redeem for prizes, in-game power, and more.
Key Features of FanArcade:
Game-Gated Content: Influencers design custom arcade-style mini-games. Fans unlock tiered content—behind-the-scenes footage, personalized voice messages, or live Q&A passes—by reaching score thresholds or completing in-game quests.
Influencer-Created Challenges: Influencers are able to create challenges based around their game. Rewarding winners with content, cash prizes, access, and more.
Digital $FAN Currency: Each influencer mints their own arcade currency. Players earn these tokens through gameplay and can redeem them for exclusive merchandise, VIP access to events, or one-on-one virtual sessions.
Seamless Creator Tools: A content dashboard lets creators upload multimedia, define content gameplay-unlock criteria, and set $FAN rewards —all without writing a line of code.
Social Leaderboards: Global and friend leaderboards drive competition, while integrated comments and sharing foster community engagement.
Wide Audience: Despite the play-to-unlock content ecosystem, there’s no adult content allowed on the platform.
About FanArcade
Founded in 2025 by Richie Branson, FanArcade merges the worlds of content creation and interactive gaming. The platform’s mission is to deepen the bond between creators and audiences by rewarding fan engagement with unique, playable experiences and tangible rewards. Visit www.fanarcade.tv to learn more and join the revolution.
Media Contact:
Kenford Peli
Chief Operating Officer, FanArcade
k.peli@fanarcade.tv | (917) 682-3277
